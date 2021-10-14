Opinion

NAB Chairman

By Editorial
11
0

It seems that promulgating an ordinance allowing it to extend the tenure of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman was not enough. The Chairman is working because the ordinance provides the chairman shall continue in office until a successor is appointed. However, NAB is more or less not working, and will not start again until the present Chairman’s tenure is extended, or a new Chairman is appointed. A minor complication is the uncertainty within the Law Ministry on what to put in the notification that needed to be issued in place of the original 2017 notification of appointment, because that included the word ‘non-extendable’, which was according to the Ordinance then, but which the amending ordinance has deleted. There is the fear that the new notification will be legally challenged. That is likelier than not, because in the past, NAB accused have filed constitutional petitions against the NAB law, or any changes made in it. As a matter of fact, the NAB amendments are under challenge at the moment before the Islamabad High Court, which has issued notices to all concerned to file replies.

Just because something can be done, is no reason to do it. Even if the extension passes the legal test, it is a bad idea. Even without the prospect of an extension, the NAB chairman has established his utility enough to the government that he cannot be replaced. Be that he has done well at his job; if he had, there would not have been strictures from the Supreme Court. It seems the PTI government has an objection to change, even though that was its slogan. After giving an extension to the COAS, it has also tried to ensure that the DG ISI stayed on. If the precedents keep piling up, it is possible that the hoary rule of retirement at 60 might be violated.

- Advertisement -

The government is letting itself in for legal disputes because of its unwillingness to take the opposition along with it. One disadvantage may have been accepting at least some opposition demands, but one advantage would have been getting its support for changes it might have wanted.

Previous articlePakistan–China strategic partnership, defence collaboration is a factor of stability in the region, says COAS
Next articleThe unrealised potential
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Pakistan’s Prometheus

AT PENPOINT The death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan brings to a close a complicated chapter in Pakistan’s history, and also should carry some lessons...
Read more
Comment

Political Instability in Balochistan

Balochistan is one of the most complex provinces of Pakistan, especially when it comes to its politics. A province comprising 44 percent of the...
Read more
Comment

Russia-Bangladesh Nuclear Cooperation provides benefits for Bangladesh

Work on the Rooppur nuclear power project on the banks of the Padma River at Rooppur in Pabna district in Bangladesh, the country's most...
Read more
Editorials

The unrealised potential

While Pakistan and Iran have already had a number of shared interests, a new one has been added to the list after the Taliban’s...
Read more
Comment

Creating Institutional Disorder

After the dreadful Zia Referendum of Decemeber 1984, ‘Institutional Disorder’ (ID) was deliberately created for purposes of control. Mian Nawaz Sharif of Gawalmandi as...
Read more
Comment

Has the Pandemic blurred Climate Change Attention?

In 2019, a global crisis took the world off guard. The implications were witnessed in the form of millions of deaths, declining economies, and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Political Instability in Balochistan

Balochistan is one of the most complex provinces of Pakistan, especially when it comes to its politics. A province comprising 44 percent of the...

Russia-Bangladesh Nuclear Cooperation provides benefits for Bangladesh

The unrealised potential

NAB Chairman

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.