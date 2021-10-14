NATIONAL

Man arrested for allegedly raping woman near Gojra

By News Desk

The police on Thursday arrested one of the three suspects booked for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman on the M-4 motorway near Gojra on Monday, a news outlet reported.

The suspects, including two men and a woman, were booked under sections 365 B and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the report, Toba Tek Singh’s acting District Police Officer Mahavar Khan said that one of the suspects has been arrested while raids are being carried out for the arrests of the other two suspects.

The woman’s medical examination has been conducted, which confirmed that she was subjected to sexual assault. A DNA test is also being conducted.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Punjab IGP have also taken notice of the incident and sought a report on the matter from the Faisalabad regional police officer.

