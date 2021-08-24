India: Spoiler of peace in Afghanistan

It is gratifying to note positive vibes emanating from the stakeholders in peace in Afghanistan regarding negotiations for an inclusive political set-up in the country. The conciliatory posture by the Taliban and the general amnesty announced by them for all the former adversaries, including President Ashraf Ghani, vice President Amrullah Saleh and national security advisor Hamdullah Mohib, can surely help in removing obstacles in finding a way to end conflict in Afghanistan. The readiness expressed by the Taliban to remove the reservations of the international community about them also suggests a positive change in their world view and the realization that they need international recognition of the Afghan regime installed as result of the dialogue between different stakeholders and also its assistance in rebuilding the country.

All eyes, for now, are focused on the developing situation and supporting the Afghan efforts in forming an inclusive government. There is general consensus among the international community on the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, the protection of rights of women and denying space to any terrorist entity to use Afghan soil for terrorist acts.

In view of the new situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan has unequivocally reiterated that it would welcome an inclusive government there. It has also been interacting with the regional and international partners and rightly contended that at this juncture the people of Afghanistan required sustained international engagement, solidarity and support. Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has spoken to a number of his international counterparts and also visited some regional countries to garner support for ensuring stability and peace in Afghanistan; a much desired outcome by the regional countries who have been profoundly affected by the turmoil in Afghanistan.

While the foregoing developments do suggest the commencement of the process of reconciliation in Afghanistan and ultimately peace and stability in that country, the possibility of some countries continuing their efforts to sabotage this process cannot be ruled out. India has been playing the role of a spoiler of peace in Afghanistan. It supported the Northern Alliance when they were fighting against the Taliban in the past. After the US and NATO blitzkrieg in Afghanistan and the installation of the Afghan government, it has been supporting it economically and militarily. Indian RAW in collaboration with Afghan intelligence DNS has been supporting the terrorist outfits on the Afghan soil, particularly the TTP, to carry out acts of terrorism in Pakistan. India also used its clout to influence the Afghan government in adopting a hostile posture towards Pakistan, designed to scuttle peace efforts.

Afghanistan has witnessed enough bloodshed and devastation over the last four decades. The people of Afghanistan want and deserve peace. The Afghan leaders, representing all shades of political creed, owe it to them. A historic opportunity has come their way after the exit of the foreign occupying forces. They should not let it go down the drain. History will never forgive them for their failure to consolidate the gains of that development.

India reportedly has made investments amounting to $3 billion in Afghanistan. With the advent of the Taliban, that effort now looks in jeopardy as the Taliban consider India as an avowed enemy. India would surely try to persist with her efforts to ensure that the fire keeps burning in Afghanistan. Such an effort also fits well into her role to sabotage CPEC as the turmoil in Afghanistan would undermine the regional connectivity on which the success of this mega project hinges so much. The US-India nexus in this regard as part of the ‘Contain China’ policy of the USA is a well-known fact.

What greater proof of Indian interference in Afghanistan can be cited than the statement of former Prime Minister of Afghanistan and Chief of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbadin Hikmatyar who, speaking to Radio Pakistan, said, “India should refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan to take revenge for Kashmiris’ struggle in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and instead focus on its international issues. Hostile agencies of foreign countries are busy instigating the Afghan people to revolt.”

The revolt against the Taliban by Ahmed Massoud from Panjshir and his asking the USA for military support indicates that the process of establishing peace in Afghanistan could be an arduous undertaking. The enemies of peace could exploit the situation by extending clandestine support to the resistance movement. My hunch is that the USA, though surprised by the sudden fall of the Afghan government, had announced the plan to pull out after due calculation of the situation.

The best way after her failure to achieve military victory against the Taliban was to seek revenge from them by keeping the conflict going between them and the Afghan forces whom they had trained and provided with all kinds of equipment. It was probably also considered a better way to sabotage CPEC. That plan also fell apart because of the abject surrender by the Afghan forces. The resistance against the Taliban announced by Ahmed Massoud presents the USA and India yet with another opportunity to achieve their nefarious designs to foment instability in Afghanistan and the region.

There are already reports of clashes between the Taliban and supporters of Ahmed Massoud. In this situation there is an imperative need for Taliban and all other stakeholders in peace in Afghanistan to join hands to thwart the conspiracies of the forces who are out to destroy peace in that country. Instead of fighting they should collectively try to persuade Massoud to support and join the future inclusive government of Afghanistan, because further bloodshed in the country would not in any way help in securing peace. Instead it might reignite old enmities with disastrous consequences.

