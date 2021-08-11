NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 4,856 new cases, 81 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2021/02/03: A Pakistani health worker receives a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine,at Mayo Hospital in Lahore. The country is still months away from a mass roll-out of vaccines. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,856 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,080,360, including 972,098 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 84,177 who are under treatment across the country, including 4,513 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 81 people on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 24,085.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 403,964 infections followed by Punjab which has reported 367,054 cases.

Previous articleShould vaccinated people mask up with Covid-19 cases rising?
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Should vaccinated people mask up with Covid-19 cases rising?

WASHINGTON: Should vaccinated people mask up with Covid-19 cases rising? It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nawaz, Shehbaz on same page to revive PDM

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has contacted his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz...
Read more
HEADLINES

Muharram gatherings to be held under strict Covid-19 SOPs: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued special instructions for managing Muharram-ul-Harram activities with proper Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran says early completion of Karachi uplift projects key priority

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to ensure availability of clean and sufficient water for Karachi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opp can oust govt with no-confidence motion against Imran, Buzdar: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government can be ousted by the Opposition with a no-confidence...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani special representative on Afghanistan reaches Doha to attend Troika Plus moot

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan, is visiting Doha to participate in the Regional Conference on Afghanistan and meeting of Troika...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.