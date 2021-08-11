NCOC daily update: 4,856 new cases, 81 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,856 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,080,360, including 972,098 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 84,177 who are under treatment across the country, including 4,513 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 81 people on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 24,085.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 403,964 infections followed by Punjab which has reported 367,054 cases.