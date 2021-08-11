NATIONAL

Implementing Jinnah’s ideals key to Pakistan’s unity, says bishop

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A senior church leader has called for protecting the rights of religious minorities in Pakistan and for ensuring civil liberties on equal terms.

In his message on National Minorities’ Day, Church of Pakistan President and Moderator Bishop Dr Azad Marshall said that Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his speech on August 11, 1947, had pledged to protect the rights of non-Muslims in the newly-created country.

“In his landmark speech, Quaid gave the basis for a civilized state and a society based on values. He guaranteed religious freedom and civil liberties on equal terms, and called for giving up historical prejudices of race, color, caste and creed to build a cohesive society.

“Jinnah wanted to see a tolerant, progressive, liberal, and egalitarian Pakistan, but unfortunately I think that we as a nation have seemingly failed to adopt his vision,” Bishop Marshall said.

Marshall said that history is witness to the fact that non-Muslim citizens have contributed wholeheartedly to nation-building and their services in various spheres of life have helped put the country on the path to progress.

“We continue to play our role with the same vigour and spirit because we love our homeland and are even ready to offer any sacrifice for its defense,” he added.

The church leader said that though successive governments have claimed that they have worked for the uplift and protection of non-Muslim Pakistani citizens, yet the religious minorities continue to face many challenges due to the absence of a proper enforcement mechanism.

“Though Pakistan’s constitution guarantees protection of religious minorities and assures them equal rights, I believe that disparities of rights in policies and laws can never ensure equality of status and treatment. We need to realize that in a multi-cultural and multi-religious society, the ethnocentric approach is not useful to the cause of national unity,” he stated.

Bishop Marshall said that inherent discriminatory practices, forced conversions of minority girls, incidents of faith-based violence and continued misuse of the blasphemy laws are some of the major issues that warrant a serious and instant response from the State if we are to truly follow the Quaid’s vision of a pluralistic Pakistan.

He also pointed to the concerns raised by various minority groups over the single national curriculum that the government has implemented in public and private schools across Pakistan.

“We have already expressed our concerns over the inclusion of religious content in secular subjects. Our education policy must incorporate the concept of human rights, social justice, peaceful coexistence and non-discrimination, and we hope that the incumbent government will pay heed to our request,” he said.

The senior bishop said that issues such as the forced conversion of underage minority girls and misuse of the blasphemy law were not only serious human rights violations but were also bringing a bad name to Pakistan.

“It is important that we comprehensively implement in letter and spirit, the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered on 19th June 2014, without further delay,” he urged.

With reference to the European Union Parliament’s resolution on the challenges facing Pakistan’s religious minorities, the bishop said that the mainline church leadership was ready to work with the government in addressing those concerns by using their influence and clout in the western world.

“I would like to conclude by saying that National Minorities’ Day is an embodiment of the Quaid’s vision and we should all try our best to promote his aspiration of a multi-religious coexistence in Pakistan. Long live Pakistan!”

Previous articleNCOC daily update: 4,856 new cases, 81 deaths from Covid-19
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 4,856 new cases, 81 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,856 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Wednesday. The NCOC, a department leading campaign against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Should vaccinated people mask up with Covid-19 cases rising?

WASHINGTON: Should vaccinated people mask up with Covid-19 cases rising? It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nawaz, Shehbaz on same page to revive PDM

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has contacted his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz...
Read more
HEADLINES

Muharram gatherings to be held under strict Covid-19 SOPs: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued special instructions for managing Muharram-ul-Harram activities with proper Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran says early completion of Karachi uplift projects key priority

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to ensure availability of clean and sufficient water for Karachi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opp can oust govt with no-confidence motion against Imran, Buzdar: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government can be ousted by the Opposition with a no-confidence...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China sentences Canadian Spavor to 11 years in espionage case

BEIJING: A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison, in a case...

Epaper – August 11 LHR 2021

Epaper – August 11 KHI 2021

Epaper – August 11 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.