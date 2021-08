ISLAMABAD: A consignment of one million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine reached Islamabad on Wednesday.

The consignment was airlifted by a foreign airline. Officials from the Foreign Office and the Chinese embassy received the package.

On Sunday, a special Pakistan International Airlines flight airlifted from Beijing a consignment of about 0.68 million Sinopharm vaccine doses. The jabs were transferred to the Federal Expanded Programme on Immunisation Warehouse.