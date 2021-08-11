NATIONAL

Court extends detention of cleric in gay sex scandal

By INP

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore extended on Wednesday the judicial remand of a cleric charged with blackmailing his student at a religious school to perform coitus.

Mufti Azizur Rehman, an active member of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s faction of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam, was arrested from a hideout in Mianwali, where he had fled to avoid detention, in June.

A first information report was registered against him days after cellphone videos purporting to show the cleric forcing himself on the student went viral on social media.

The case caused a stir, and outrage on social media, with many calling for a strict punishment for the cleric.

During the proceeding on Wednesday, police told the court a challan will be submitted to the prosecution by the next hearing. At this, the court ordered the police to submit it as soon as possible before adjourning the session.

Over the course of the investigation, the cleric has claimed the footage is an attempt to frame him, requesting the Federal Intelligence Agency and Punjab Forensic Science Agency to verify the authenticity of the clip.

Previous articleAnother batch of Sinopharm jabs arrive from China
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Another batch of Sinopharm jabs arrive from China

ISLAMABAD: A consignment of one million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine reached Islamabad on Wednesday. The consignment was airlifted by a foreign airline. Officials...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Discrepancies’ in UK decision to keep Pakistan on red list: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reminded the United Kingdom it forcefully acted to eliminate Covid-19 transmission and fared far better over the duration of the pandemic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iraq foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Iraq Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on Wednesday. On his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish defense minister, army chief discuss Afghanistan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with the army chief to discuss a slew of issues, including the fragile Afghanistan peace process. Akar, who...
Read more
NATIONAL

Situationer: ‘Abduction’ of Afghanistan ambassador’s daughter remains a puzzle

ISLAMABAD: Evidence does not support claims that the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy in Pakistan was kidnapped in the capital city, Islamabad has said, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Implementing Jinnah’s ideals key to Pakistan’s unity, says bishop

LAHORE: A senior church leader has called for protecting the rights of religious minorities in Pakistan and for ensuring civil liberties on equal terms. In...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Turkish defense minister, army chief discuss Afghanistan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with the army chief to discuss a slew of issues, including the fragile Afghanistan peace process. Akar, who...

SHC extends bails of Durrani, Khuhro in NAB cases

Situationer: ‘Abduction’ of Afghanistan ambassador’s daughter remains a puzzle

Implementing Jinnah’s ideals key to Pakistan’s unity, says bishop

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.