CITY

Vaccinate staff or face closure, minister warns schools

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas Tuesday directed all government and private schools to vaccinate teachers and other members of the staff against Covid-19 by August 22, warning that the institutions which did not follow the order would face closure.

In a video message shared on his Twitter account, the minister asked the aforementioned to vaccinate themselves and submit the certificates to their concerned institutions.

In June, the National Command and Operation Centre had declared coronavirus vaccination mandatory for all public and private sector employees in a move aimed at countering vaccine hesitancy and misinformation threats.

Raas said the government has established monitoring teams who after August 22 will conduct random visits to check vaccination certificates.

He warned if any staff member of a school was found unvaccinated, authorities will close the facility.

“We will also take disciplinary action after finding out that any staff member is not vaccinated,” he added.

Previous articleThree custom officials shot dead
Next articleLHC halts action against Tareen’s sugar business
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Police fail to determine motive behind murder of Mubashir Khokhar

LAHORE: Police have failed to determine the motive behind murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Punjab Assembly Asad khokhar’s brother even after three days. Police...
Read more
LAHORE

Security staff stop Firdous Ashiq Awan from entering Punjab Assembly

Former provincial special assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan faced an awkward situation on Monday when she was stopped at Punjab Assembly gate by the security...
Read more
LAHORE

Gas cylinder explosion kills nine in Punjab

LAHORE: Nine people were killed and three others injured when the gas cylinder of a passenger van exploded in the Gujranwala district of Punjab...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: The universe goes back to normal

There’s been a lot of worry about the Indian having used software from Israel to hack an inordinate amount of telephones, including that of...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab government plans to demolish Wahdat Colony and Mayo Gardens

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to demolish the oldest and historical residential area ‘Wahdat Colony’ which was built for government employees in Lahore and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Buzdar for emergency relief operations without any delay in case of torrential rains

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all concerned departments to start emergency relief operations without any delay in case of torrential rains. He...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Three custom officials shot dead

ISLAMABAD: Three officials of Pakistan Customs were shot and killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Monday, police said. The officials were travelling in a car...

Rahim Yar Khan temple returned to Hindus after repairs

China court upholds Canadian’s death sentence as Huawei CFO fights extradition

Sharjah ruler appoints new deputy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.