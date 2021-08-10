Vaccinate staff or face closure, minister warns schools

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas Tuesday directed all government and private schools to vaccinate teachers and other members of the staff against Covid-19 by August 22, warning that the institutions which did not follow the order would face closure.

In a video message shared on his Twitter account, the minister asked the aforementioned to vaccinate themselves and submit the certificates to their concerned institutions.

In June, the National Command and Operation Centre had declared coronavirus vaccination mandatory for all public and private sector employees in a move aimed at countering vaccine hesitancy and misinformation threats.

Raas said the government has established monitoring teams who after August 22 will conduct random visits to check vaccination certificates.

He warned if any staff member of a school was found unvaccinated, authorities will close the facility.

“We will also take disciplinary action after finding out that any staff member is not vaccinated,” he added.