CITY

Karachi policeman arrested over celebratory firing in own wedding

By INP

KARACHI: A policeman, who restored to celebratory fire during his marriage, last night in Karachi, was arrested on Monday.

The policeman named Saleem opened fire to express his joy during his wedding ceremony on Sunday night that took place in Karachi’s Neelam Colony, in the jurisdiction of Boat Basin police station.

The groom along with his cousin was arrested by the police, who spent the night at the police station. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, Zubair Nazir said that the arrested groom is posted at the Boat Basin police station and the weapons used in the firing have been recovered from the accused.

It is to be noted that the video of the aerial firing of the cop went viral on social media, after which the police took action and arrested him.

Celebratory firing during joyous events in the country have claimed many precious lives and despite repeated warnings from authorities, the incidents, again and again, appear to raise serious questions on the implementation of laws.

In a separate celebratory firing incident in Khuzdar, Balochistan, at least two people including a woman were killed in aerial firing at a wedding ceremony.

Previous articleFawad says govt ready to trial electronic voting in 2023
Next articleSecurity staff stop Firdous Ashiq Awan from entering Punjab Assembly
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Prosecution seeks adjournment of indictment in Maha suicide case

KARACHI: The prosecution has requested the Additional District and Sessions Court (South) to include sections of the disappearance of evidence in the indictment of...
Read more
KARACHI

Court defers indictment of Sindh CM, others in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday postponed the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other suspects in the...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh announces movement curbs in Karachi after record transmission rate

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the authorities to impose movement restrictions in Karachi after 6:00 pm to try to...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC adjourns disqualification case against Murad

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday took up a petition of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker and opposition leader in the Sindh...
Read more
KARACHI

Lyari ringleader Naseer Baloch shot dead: police

KARACHI: The commander of a local gang was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday night, police said. Naseer Baloch, 25, was the commander of...
Read more
KARACHI

Edhi driver kidnapped in Larkana

KARACHI: A driver of Edhi Foundation was kidnapped along with his ambulance from Larkana late Saturday night, police said Sunday. Imran Machhi had travelled to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court extends detention of suspect’s parents for two weeks in Noor...

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday extended until August 23 the judicial remand of parents and two domestic helpers of...

UN sounds ‘deafening’ warning on climate change

Police fail to determine motive behind murder of Mubashir Khokhar

Security staff stop Firdous Ashiq Awan from entering Punjab Assembly

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.