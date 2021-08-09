NATIONAL

Court extends detention of suspect’s parents for two weeks in Noor murder

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday extended until August 23 the judicial remand of parents and two domestic helpers of the prime suspect in the murder of the daughter of a former ambassador.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at the residence of one Zahir Zakir in Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad last month. Zakir, widely believed to be the killer, was arrested the same day for his purported involvement in the gruesome incident.

A first information report registered on the complaint of Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam nominated Zakir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Islamabad police on July 24 arrested Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Adamjee, the parents, and the domestic staff for “hiding evidence” and “being complicit” in the incident that shook the nation, prompting outrage and nationwide protests.

Following their arrest, the parents were sent to jail on judicial remand until August 9. They subsequently moved a bail petition challenging their detention. It, too, was rejected on August 5.

The extension was sought following the expiry of the two-week remand pronounced on July 27.

After judicial magistrate Muhammad Naseer-ud-din granted a fresh extension of remand Monday, the suspects are now set to remain in Adiala Jail for another two weeks.

Staff Report

