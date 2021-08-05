NATIONAL

Court rejects bail request of suspect’s parents in Noor murder

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday turned down the bail request of the parents of the prime suspect in the murder of the daughter of a former ambassador.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at the residence of one Zahir Zakir in Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad last month. Zakir, widely believed to be the killer, was arrested the same day for his purported involvement in the gruesome incident.

A first information report registered on the complaint of Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam nominated Zakir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Islamabad police on July 24 arrested Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Adamjee, the parents, and the domestic staff of Zakir for “hiding evidence” and “being complicit” in the incident that shook the nation, prompting outrage and nationwide protests.

Following their arrest, the parents were sent to jail on judicial remand until August 9. They subsequently moved a petition challenging their detention.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, counsel for the parents, claimed the couple was made a part of the probe on the basis of their son’s statement, insisting they did not know what was happening in the house where the victim and the perpetrator were present.

However, the public prosecutor, Naseem Zia, argued that at the time of the murder, Zakir was in contact with his parents, who did not inform the police.

“The servant called [them] when the act [Noor’s murder] was being committed but instead of informing the police, they sent [employees of] Therapy Works [an Islamabad-based drug rehab and Zakir’s purported employer],” he told the court.

The detailed verdict suggests the judge, Muhammad Sohail, did not accept the argument that the parents were implicated as a malicious afterthought and observed they were implicated only after their role became apparent after further investigation.

The parents “not only caused abetment but also made utmost efforts to wipe off the evidences [sic],” the court ruled.

Following the proceedings, the court reserved its decision, announcing to release it Thursday (today).

Staff Report

