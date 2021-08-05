NCOC daily update: 5,661 new cases, 60 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 5,661 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the overall confirmed cases reached 1,053,660, including 952,616 recoveries.

The number of active cases dropped to 77,409, including 4,050 critical patients.

The NCOC added that the pandemic killed 60 people on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 23,635.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 392,433 infections, followed by Punjab which reported 360,494 cases.

According to the NCOC website, the country has administered 34,204,053 doses of vaccine and completed the vaccination of over 7 million people.