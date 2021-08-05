Sports

New Zealand to tour Pakistan for first time since 2003

By The Associated Press
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (3rd-L) is congratulated by Pakistan's Imran Butt (L) after their series' win during day four of the second international cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 6, 2021. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP) (Photo by MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years when it plays three one-day internationals and five T20 matches beginning in September.

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in 2003 for a five-match ODI series while the tourists last played a test match in Pakistan in 2002.

International tours to Pakistan have been affected by concerns over player safety. In May 2002, New Zealand abandoned its test series in Pakistan after a suicide bomb attack outside their Karachi hotel.

In 2009, the Sri Lanka national team’s bus was attacked near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“With leading cricket playing countries resuming their tours to Pakistan in 2019 […] the series against New Zealand will prove to be a catalyst in rejuvenating our talented youngsters while attracting new fans to the game that has the most passionate following in the country,” Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement on Thursday.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled for the United Arab Emirates in October, Khan said New Zealand Cricket had accepted PCB’s request to play five T20s.

“These [matches] will not only provide extra games to both the countries as part of their T20 World Cup preparations but will also allow New Zealand players to spend extra days in Pakistan, familiarize with our culture and enjoy our hospitality,” Khan said.

Rawalpindi will host the three ODIs on September 17, 19 and 21 while Lahore will host all the five T20s in between September 25 and October 3.

New Zealand will arrive on September 11 and after remaining in room isolation until September 14 it will have two days of practice and an intra-squad match.

“We’re very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season,” NZC Chief Executive David White said in the statement.

“It’s great that, after such a difficult time for Pakistan, international cricket is again being played in the country.”

The PCB has termed the 2021-22 cricketing season as a “bumper” year with the New Zealand tour followed by England’s two T20s in Pakistan before the T20 World Cup. West Indies is expected to tour Pakistan in December while Australia will undertake a full tour to Pakistan in next February and March.

The ODI series is part of ICC’s Super League with Pakistan having 40 points from nine games and New Zealand won all its three ODIs. The seven top-ranked teams from the Super League and the World Cup host India will progress directly for the World Cup in 2023.

Previous articleNCOC daily update: 5,661 new cases, 60 deaths from Covid-19
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court rejects bail request of suspect’s parents in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday turned down the bail request of the parents of the prime suspect in the...
Read more
Sports

Tokyo 2020: India win bronze after dramatic victory over Germany

TOKYO: India won the bronze medal in hockey after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany at the Tokyo Games on Thursday, giving the country...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh stun Australia again to lead series 2-0

DHAKA: Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan steered Bangladesh to a 2-0 lead over Australia in the Twenty20 series with an emphatic five-wicket win on Wednesday. Chasing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Education ministers rule out countrywide closure of schools amid fourth Covid wave

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Wednesday that the Inter-Provincial Education Meeting Conference (IPEMC) has decided to keep educational institutions across the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Accelerating Covid-19 vaccination, govt takes daily inoculations to 1.13m

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus jabs administered is increasing with each passing day as National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday said 1.13 million...
Read more
HEADLINES

U-turn complete: Nazir Chohan abandons JKT, apologises to Akbar again

In an apparent U-turn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Nazir Chohan on Wednesday abandoned Jahangir Tareen Khan, whose group he was active in, and apologised to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Tokyo 2020: India win bronze after dramatic victory over Germany

TOKYO: India won the bronze medal in hockey after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany at the Tokyo Games on Thursday, giving the country...

Japan to expand Covid-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals

US approves potential sales of howitzers to Taiwan: Pentagon

Epaper – August 5 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.