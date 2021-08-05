Across China: Pakistani movies in Beijing to boost people-to-people ties

BEIJING: Five Pakistani movies will be screened at the ongoing Pakistan Film Festival that kicked off Wednesday in Beijing, a move aimed to help the Chinese audience further understand Pakistani culture.

Sponsored by the China Film Administration, Pakistan Embassy and China Film Archive, the event is being held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

“The movie exchanges between China and Pakistan have been playing an important role in enhancing the mutual trust and friendship between the two countries and peoples,” said Zhang Xiaoguang, deputy director of the China Film Archive, adding that Chinese audiences expect to watch more Pakistani movies, and the event will further deepen the friendship between the two sides.

The five movies selected to be shown during the film festival cover a wide range of genres, such as biographies and musicals, reflecting the social reality in Pakistan.

“Last year, China introduced the Pakistani movie ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon,’ which tells the story of a Pakistani pilot, manifesting the friendship between China and Pakistan,” said Ahmed Farooq, deputy chief of The Mission, Embassy of Pakistan.

Farooq added that he welcomes more Chinese movies to be introduced to Pakistan to strengthen the cultural exchanges, and hopes Chinese people can have more opportunities to watch Pakistani films.

“I am really interested in Pakistani dance, and there are three song and dance movies being shown during the film festival. I want to figure out the different understanding and presentation of romance between Chinese and Pakistani movies,” said Tang Zhengming, who watched an opening film on Wednesday evening.

“I really love this activity and hope that more Chinese people will love Pakistani culture. In this way, the two countries can enhance cultural exchanges,” said Saira Raza from Pakistan who attended the event.