NATIONAL

Across China: Pakistani movies in Beijing to boost people-to-people ties

By Xinhua

BEIJING: Five Pakistani movies will be screened at the ongoing Pakistan Film Festival that kicked off Wednesday in Beijing, a move aimed to help the Chinese audience further understand Pakistani culture.

Sponsored by the China Film Administration, Pakistan Embassy and China Film Archive, the event is being held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

“The movie exchanges between China and Pakistan have been playing an important role in enhancing the mutual trust and friendship between the two countries and peoples,” said Zhang Xiaoguang, deputy director of the China Film Archive, adding that Chinese audiences expect to watch more Pakistani movies, and the event will further deepen the friendship between the two sides.

The five movies selected to be shown during the film festival cover a wide range of genres, such as biographies and musicals, reflecting the social reality in Pakistan.

“Last year, China introduced the Pakistani movie ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon,’ which tells the story of a Pakistani pilot, manifesting the friendship between China and Pakistan,” said Ahmed Farooq, deputy chief of The Mission, Embassy of Pakistan.

Farooq added that he welcomes more Chinese movies to be introduced to Pakistan to strengthen the cultural exchanges, and hopes Chinese people can have more opportunities to watch Pakistani films.

“I am really interested in Pakistani dance, and there are three song and dance movies being shown during the film festival. I want to figure out the different understanding and presentation of romance between Chinese and Pakistani movies,” said Tang Zhengming, who watched an opening film on Wednesday evening.

“I really love this activity and hope that more Chinese people will love Pakistani culture. In this way, the two countries can enhance cultural exchanges,” said Saira Raza from Pakistan who attended the event.

Previous articleNew Zealand to tour Pakistan for first time since 2003
Xinhua

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 5,661 new cases, 60 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 5,661 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday. The NCOC, a department leading campaign against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court rejects bail request of suspect’s parents in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday turned down the bail request of the parents of the prime suspect in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Litmus test’ for India to allow Kashmir to decide future democratically: envoy

ANKARA: Pakistan’s top diplomat in Turkey said that a litmus test to Indian democracy was to conduct a democratic exercise to allow the people...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran urges int’l community to hold India accountable for crimes against Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and called upon the international community, including United Nations,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Verdict reserved on bail plea of Zahir’s parents in Noor murder case

ISLAMABAD: An additional session judge of Islamabad Wednesday reserved verdict over post-arrest bail application of parents of Zahir Zakir Jaffer who has been charged...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Isa urges govt to open all civil, military hospitals for Covid treatment

ISLAMABAD: Top court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday urged the government to get all the public sector as well as combined military...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Litmus test’ for India to allow Kashmir to decide future democratically:...

ANKARA: Pakistan’s top diplomat in Turkey said that a litmus test to Indian democracy was to conduct a democratic exercise to allow the people...

Tokyo 2020: India win bronze after dramatic victory over Germany

Japan to expand Covid-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals

US approves potential sales of howitzers to Taiwan: Pentagon

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.