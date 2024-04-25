Pakistan, Iran reiterate peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue as President Raisi wraps up visit

Iranian President extends invitations to President, PM to undertake official visits to Iran

Both sides emphasize importance of collaborative approach to confront terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development aimed at bolstering diplomatic ties between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran concluded his official visit to Pakistan on Wednesday.

The visit, spanning from April 22nd to April 24th, was initiated on the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, marking a significant step towards enhancing cooperation and fostering mutual understanding between the two neighboring nations.

Accompanied by a distinguished delegation comprising the Foreign Minister of Iran, H.E. Amir Abdollahian, and other esteemed members of the Iranian cabinet and senior officials, President Raisi engaged in delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The discussions encompassed a wide array of topics, including the review of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, as well as exchanges of views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The visit also witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Agreements, signifying a commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors. Amidst these discussions, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue and peaceful means, based on the will of the Kashmiri people and in accordance with international law.

Economic cooperation emerged as a focal point of discussions, with both sides expressing a commitment to expanding trade and economic ties. President Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to elevate the bilateral trade volume to USD 10 billion over the next five years. They outlined joint development-oriented economic projects, including the establishment of joint border markets, economic free zones, and new border openings, aimed at transforming the common border into a corridor of prosperity.

Furthermore, the leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in trade in electricity and the implementation of the IP Gas Pipeline Project. Efforts to finalize the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and facilitate the regular exchange of economic and technical experts were also underscored as priorities for enhancing economic cooperation.

In the realm of regional connectivity, Pakistan and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to promoting connectivity between the two countries and the broader region. They welcomed progress in the regular shipment of goods under the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) Convention and pledged to fully operationalize the Convention to facilitate efficient and barrier-free trade.

Additionally, both nations condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative approach to confront this menace while upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states. They called for peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy and reiterated their support for the resolution of the Kashmir issue based on the will of the Kashmiri people and in accordance with international law.

In a show of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Pakistan and Iran condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression and atrocities against the Palestinian people, advocating for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, and a just, comprehensive solution based on the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

President Raisi’s visit also included stops in Lahore and Karachi, where he paid homage to prominent historical figures and engaged in meetings with business leaders to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

In closing, President Raisi extended warm invitations to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to undertake official visits to Iran, underscoring a commitment to further deepening and diversifying bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.