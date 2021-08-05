NATIONAL

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost vaccination rate

By Reuters
People queue up in their cars to receive a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, during a drive-through vaccination in Karachi on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Tens of thousands of people are thronging coronavirus vaccination centres daily after officials announced penalties for the unvaccinated, including blocked cell phones and barred access to offices, restaurants, shopping malls and transport.

Queues for inoculations stretched more than a kilometre in some locations this week, in response to measures designed to help slow a Delta variant-fuelled surge in infections that has put pressure on poor health infrastructure.

In a country that has a long anti-vaccination history, health workers said many in line were more afraid of the restrictions — some started August 1 while others kick in on August 30 — than the health threat of Covid-19. That perception was supported by people queuing who spoke to Reuters.

“I’m personally not scared of corona[virus],” said banker Abdul Rauf as he stood in a queue at a vaccination centre in southern Karachi, with his mask down to his chin.

“Our salaries will be stopped, our SIMs will be blocked, so all these things are out there, so that’s why I got my second dose done.”

Pakistan has a long anti-vaccination history — Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio is still an endemic disease — and Covid-19 hesitancy has been high.

Out of a population of 220 million, only 6.7 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the National Command and Operations Centre.

The federal government announced late last month it would ban staff from entering public offices, schools, restaurants, transport, shopping malls and air travel without vaccination certificates.

The announcement prompted an immediate rise in vaccination rates, which hit one million a day last week.

“I came here and obtained this card after getting the vaccination, merely because I have to travel abroad, and I will not be able to travel without doing this,” said Mohammad Atiq Qureshi, a lawyer based in Karachi.

The local government in the southern province of Sindh went even further, warning it could withhold the salaries of government servants and block people’s cellphone SIM cards unless they had the required certificates.

“There is a small percentage who are coming to get a shot for fear of the disease or for their safety, but a majority of the people are coming for fear of having their business closed […] or the youngsters who want a shot for fear that their SIMs will be blocked,” said Dr Jamila said, a health worker at one of the vaccination centres.

NO VACCINE, NO BIG MAC:

Pakistan on Thursday reported 5,661 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day number in more than three months, and 60 deaths. Around 70 percent of the new cases are the Delta variant and more than 4,000 people in critical condition, officials said.

The country has recorded more than one million infections and around 23,600 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Minister of State for National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said the requirement of a vaccination certificate had “helped to encourage vaccination.”

Murtaza Wahab, a Sindh government spokesperson, said work was underway on the logistics of blocking cell phones.

Anecdotal reports suggested some businesses had already begun restrictions on service.

“We were denied McDonald’s at a rest area on a motorway if we couldn’t show a text message to prove that we are vaccinated,” said Moiz Raja, who travelled from Islamabad to Lahore last week.

Previous articleOn second annexation anniversary, Pakistan draws world attention to atrocities in Kashmir
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

On second annexation anniversary, Pakistan draws world attention to atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: As people of Kashmir on either side of the Line of Control and the world over observe the second anniversary of the Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Across China: Pakistani movies in Beijing to boost people-to-people ties

BEIJING: Five Pakistani movies will be screened at the ongoing Pakistan Film Festival that kicked off Wednesday in Beijing, a move aimed to help...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand to tour Pakistan for first time since 2003

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years when it plays three one-day internationals and five T20 matches beginning...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 5,661 new cases, 60 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 5,661 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday. The NCOC, a department leading campaign against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court rejects bail request of suspect’s parents in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday turned down the bail request of the parents of the prime suspect in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Litmus test’ for India to allow Kashmir to decide future democratically: envoy

ANKARA: Pakistan’s top diplomat in Turkey said that a litmus test to Indian democracy was to conduct a democratic exercise to allow the people...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 5,661 new cases, 60 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 5,661 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday. The NCOC, a department leading campaign against...

Court rejects bail request of suspect’s parents in Noor murder

‘Litmus test’ for India to allow Kashmir to decide future democratically: envoy

Tokyo 2020: India win bronze after dramatic victory over Germany

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.