On second annexation anniversary, Pakistan draws world’s attention to atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: As people of Kashmir on either side of the Line of Control and the world over observe the second anniversary of the Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir, Pakistan Thursday urged the international community to hold New Delhi accountable for gross rights violations in the disputed region.

August 5 (today) is being observed as Youm-i-Istehsal (the day of exploitation) of people of the Indian-occupied region across the country in order to register protest against New Delhi’s decision to strip it of its autonomy.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said India has failed to break the will of the people of Kashmir.

“Today marks two years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

“These actions were followed by an unprecedented military siege and restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people to perpetuate Indian occupation in the occupied territory.”

Imran added that Kashmiris face unabated extrajudicial killings, custodial torture and death, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses to inflict collective punishment and other worst forms of human rights abuses.

Two years ago today, India revoked the special status of the Himalayan region, scrapping a constitutional provision that allows the state of Jammu and Kashmir to make its own laws.

It also scrapped the local special citizenship law, guaranteed under Article 35 (A) of the Indian constitution, lifting the ban on property purchases by non-residents, opening the way for Indians to invest and settle there, just as they can elsewhere in India.

Introduced decades ago, the constitutional provisions reserved government jobs and college places for Kashmir’s residents, among other limits aiming to keep people from other parts of India from overrunning the state.

The move was seen as part of an organised attempt to bring demographic changes to the disputed territory.

“India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land,” the prime minister said today.

He termed August 5 measures a blatant violation of international law, including the UN Charter, United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“Pakistan, the Kashmiris and the international community forcefully rejected these steps.”

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and gave assurances of extending all possible assistance to the people of Kashmir until the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

In a separate message, President Dr Arif Alvi lamented over the rights violations in Kashmir and said the people of the region were being subjected to collective punishment by Indian forces, which have turned the territory into the world’s largest militarised zone.

“For the past 24 months, Kashmiris have suffered the worst human rights violations inflicted by Indian occupation forces, including a military siege and unprecedented restrictions on fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris,” he said.

“To this day, the senior Kashmiri leadership remains incarcerated under trumped-up charges. Extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests and detentions also continue unabated.”

“The people of Pakistan stand solidly by the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle and will continue to highlight the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to the international community.

Our ultimate objective remains the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Alvi added.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said the “continuation of [an] inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws are perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in [occupied Kashmir]” that imperils regional security.

“Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region,” he said.