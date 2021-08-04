Mariam Chughtai appointed PD

ISLAMABAD: Prof Dr Mariam Chughtai has been appointed as project director in the project titled, “Establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC)”, working under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to the notification issued here, the appointment is purely made on contract basis initially for a period of one year with immediate effect, which would be further extendable to another year based on the performance of the incumbent.

It may be mentioned here that Prof Dr Mariam Chughtai, who completed her PhD from Harvard and currently teaching in LUMS, has been tasked with implementation of a new but uniform education curriculum system up to primary classes by the end of this year.

The new curriculum would be in Urdu and would help the little kids learn in their national language.