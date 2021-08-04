CITY

Mariam Chughtai appointed PD

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Prof Dr Mariam Chughtai has been appointed as project director in the project titled, “Establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC)”, working under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to the notification issued here, the appointment is purely made on contract basis initially for a period of one year with immediate effect, which would be further extendable to another year based on the performance of the incumbent.

It may be mentioned here that Prof Dr Mariam Chughtai, who completed her PhD from Harvard and currently teaching in LUMS, has been tasked with implementation of a new but uniform education curriculum system up to primary classes by the end of this year.

The new curriculum would be in Urdu and would help the little kids learn in their national language.

Previous articleEpaper – August 4 LHR 2021
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

In Peshawar, green scheme for polluting bus owners inches along

PESHAWAR: When Mukhtiar Ahmed heard that a new public transport system with air-conditioned buses was coming to Peshawar, he worried his customers would desert...
Read more
CITY

Punjab govt imposes lockdown in four cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed a three-week-long targeted lockdown in four major cities -- Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad -- after daily cases of...
Read more
CITY

Ancient university in Kashmir mountains

MUZAFFARABAD: Nestled in the breathtaking mountains 221 kilometres (137 miles) away from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, lies one of the...
Read more
CITY

Policeman killed in attack on polio team

PESHAWAR: Gunmen on Monday shot and killed a police officer assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official said. It was...
Read more
CITY

Islamabad struggles to cope with population boom

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday one of the world’s youngest capitals, Islamabad celebrated its 61st anniversary. Build near the ruins of the world’s ancient city of Taxila...
Read more
CITY

Korangi child murder case registered under terror charges

The case concerning the kidnapping, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi's Korangi area has been registered under terrorism and other charges,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Lockdown and inflation

For controlling the extending pandemic lock down has been imposed in different cities and people are forced to stay at their homes. Therefore the...

New restrictions 

Threat of climate change

Pakistan may face water scarcity by 2040

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.