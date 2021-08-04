NATIONAL

Geelani calls for strike on anniversary of withdrawal of Kashmir’s special status

By Anadolu Agency
Hardline Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani addresses a news conference in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, on December 3, 2011. Geelani presented a list of nearly 30 Kashmiris who are in Indian jails and was demanding an immediate release of the detainees despite their alleged acquittal by the courts . AFP PHOTO/ Rouf BHAT (Photo credit should read ROUF BHAT/AFP via Getty Images)

SRINAGAR: A top pro-freedom leader called for a strike in Indian-occupied Kashmir on August 5, the day when India scrapped the Muslim-majority region’s autonomy in 2019.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 91, who has spent the better part of the past decade under detention at his residence in the capital Srinagar, tweeted that August 5 this year will mark the completion of the two years of the disputed region’s “aggressive, illegal and immoral” merger into the Indian Union.

“While the entire world was struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian government has introduced laws during these two years to convert the Muslim majority into a minority,” Geelani tweeted.

He also asked Kashmiri Hindus, who had migrated en masse at the onset of the anti-India insurgency in 1990, not to resettle in separate colonies the Indian government plans to build for them.

He said they are part of the Kashmiri society and must live together with the majority.

Geelani also called for a strike on August 15, India’s independence day.

He said Kashmiris have been traditionally observing India’s independence day as the “Black Day” but this year people should turn it into an “awareness day” and inform the world about “India’s naked aggression and its nefarious designs on Kashmir”.

Soon after the call for the strike appeared on Twitter, police said they would “take action” against anyone circulating Geelani’s tweet, which they called “fake”, under an anti-terror law.

“As per family sources of SAS Geelani, the tweet is fake and issued by someone from Pakistan. Police are taking action against those who are circulating it to instigate violence,” the police said on Twitter.

A contingent of police and paramilitary troopers stationed outside Geelani’s residence has virtually left him incommunicado. The police do not let anyone, except the leader’s family or close relatives, inside the house.

DISPUTED REGION:

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is controlled by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, New Delhi and Islamabad have fought three wars — in 1948, 1965 and 1971 — two of them over Kashmir.

Also, in the Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir, India and Pakistan troops have fought intermittently since 1984. A cease-fire took effect in 2003.

Some pro-freedom groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian occupation for independence, or for unification with Pakistan.

According to several human rights organisations, thousands, mostly Muslim civilians, have been killed in the conflict since 1989.

Anadolu Agency

