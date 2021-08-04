NATIONAL

Fencing of border with Afghanistan 90pc complete: authorities

By Anadolu Agency
Security personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps stand guard in a bunker near the newly inaugurated Badini Trade Terminal Gateway, a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Pakistan's border town of Qila Saifullah in the southwestern province of Balochistan on September 16, 2020. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP) (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Amid looming uncertainty in Afghanistan due to the withdrawal of foreign troops, the government said 90 percent of work on the fencing of the border with the war-torn country has been completed.

Col. Rizwan Nazir of the paramilitary Frontier Corps briefed foreign media during a facilitated visit to the Torkham border Tuesday, one of the border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“More than 90 percent of the fencing has been completed, and the rest would be completed by 2022 to stop all kinds of illegal movement from Afghanistan,” he said.

Pakistan, which shares an almost 2,670 km-long border with Afghanistan, began with the fencing in 2017 to block militant infiltration, smuggling and other illegal crossings.

The current situation is especially volatile as war between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified. The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals, after taking smaller administrative districts in the past weeks.

“The government of Pakistan has given a clear stance of our standing on the Afghan peace process […] we have completely secured our border, if a situation of civil war erupts we have a proper mechanism to control the movement at the border,” the officer said.

In an interview last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that any “protracted civil war” in Afghanistan would push more refugees toward Pakistan, which has already hosted millions of Afghans for over three decades. He said the only good outcome for Afghanistan is an “inclusive” government.

Meanwhile, for trade purposes, the colonel said one-third of the work on the Integrated Transit Trade Management System is complete. Pakistan has been one of Afghanistan’s largest trading partners, but several internal and external factors have led to a drop in trade in recent years.

Previous articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, South Korea to jointly develop technologies to boost agricultural production: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that Pakistan and South Korea would jointly develop locally customized technologies...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI wins speaker, deputy speaker posts in AJK Legislative Assembly

MIRPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's nominees Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq was elected as Speaker while Riaz Ahmed elected as Deputy Speaker of the AJK Assembly at the session...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet approved distribution of Rs315bn loans under KJP: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has accorded approval to distribution of Rs315 billion loans among youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) during the current...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE eases flight restrictions for Pakistan, other countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will ease travel restrictions for six countries on its flight ban list to allow some UAE residents, who are...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mansoor appointed as SAPM on CPEC Affairs as Bajwa resigns

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday accepted the resignation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa and appointed...
Read more
HEADLINES

CAA issues revised quarantine policy for int’l travellers

The Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday issued its revised standard operating procedures for international travellers coming into Pakistan "in view of the recent surge...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Mariam Chughtai appointed PD

ISLAMABAD: Prof Dr Mariam Chughtai has been appointed as project director in the project titled, “Establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC)”, working under the Ministry...

Epaper – August 4 LHR 2021

Epaper – August 4 KHI 2021

Epaper – August 4 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.