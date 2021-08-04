NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 4,722 new cases, 46 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A student receives a dose of the CanSino Biologics' Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a university in Islamabad on June 28, 2021.  (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,722 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the overall confirmed cases reached 1,047,999, including 945,829 recoveries.

The number of active cases rose to 78,595, including 3,858 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 46 more people on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 23,575.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country with 389,699 infections, followed by Punjab which reported 359,321 cases.

NCOC chief and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Tuesday that Pakistan has achieved the target of administering 1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in a day on Monday.

Staff Report

