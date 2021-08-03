HEADLINES

SAPM asked to pardon MPA from allegations against faith

By News Desk

The courts has directed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar to appear in person to pardon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of Provincial Assembly Nazir Chohan, who on Tuesday apologized  or sharing a post on social media questioning the faith of the SAPM.

The court, while hearing a bail plea of Chohan in the case, issued notice to Akbar and the Federal Investigation Agency for a hearing scheduled August 4.

In a written statement, Nazir Chohan stated that he seeks acceptance of his apology from Shahzad Akbar for mistake of alleging his faith. “He is Sunni Muslim and believer of Finality of Last Prophet (PBUH). I also issued statement to this context and showed remorse over my statement and conduct,” he added.

“I will not give any statement to hurt feelings and reputation of Shahzad Akbar in future,” Nazir Chohan added.

Responding to Nazir Chohan’s apology, Shahzad Akbar issued an affidavit, stating, the accused has admitted his mistake, sought pardon and showed remorse over his false allegations from the complainant for which the complainant had forgiven him in light of Islamic injunctions of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and for sake of Almighty Allah.

The complainant has no objection for concession of post arrest of accused, the affidavit further read.

Chohan, who is the an outspoken MPA and member of disgruntled Jahangir Tareen group, had previously levelled allegations about Akbar’s faith in a TV talk show on May 19 and demanded that the latter should resign from the office of adviser to the prime minister on accountability and interior. The next day, Akbar submitted an application with the Racecourse police station in Lahore and got an FIR registered when he came to Lahore on May 29.

Chohan was arrested on July 27 on Akbar’s complaint — registered in May — under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 298 (making statements with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153 (provoking to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

News Desk

