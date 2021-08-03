NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 3,582 new cases, 67 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A woman receives the Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 (coronavirus), in the first drive-through vaccination centre, in Lahore on late June 10, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 3,582 new Covid-19 cases and announced to impose new restrictions to counter the virus spread, the National Command and Operation Center said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,043,277, including 944,375 recoveries.

The number of active cases has risen to 75,373 who are under treatment across the country, including 3,398 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 67 people on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 23,529.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country with 387,261 infections followed by Punjab which has reported 358,387 cases.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a high-level meeting and decided to impose restrictions in selected cities to counter the rising number of cases, including early market closure, banning of indoor dining at restaurants, 50 percent presence at workplaces and in public transportation.

Staff Report

