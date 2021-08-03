NATIONAL

Claim of Kashmir being India’s internal matter incorrect: KAC chief

By APP

NEW YORK: Kashmir-American Council chief and noted pro-freedom leader Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai deplored as “factually and legally wrong” a statement by New Delhi’s Ambassador in UN T. S. Tirumurti claiming Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and issues concerning the region were internal matters of his country.

Tirumurti made that claim in response to questions at a press conference he addressed at UN Headquarters in New York in his capacity as president of the UN Security Council for the month of August.

Under all international agreements, accepted by both India and Pakistan, negotiated by the United Nations and endorsed by the Security Council, Fai said Kashmir, as a disputed territory, did not belong to any country and as such, Tirumurti’s claim of “internal matters” did not hold ground.

In this regard, Fai reminded Tirumurti of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ statement of August 8, 2019, that said: “The position of the United Nations on this region (Kashmir) is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions.”

Guterres also called for the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite to settle the dispute as envisaged in Security Council resolutions.

Fai said it was not the inherent difficulties of a solution, but the lack of the political will of the world powers to resolve the issue that had caused the prolonged deadlock over the dispute.

“The deadlock has meant indescribable agony for the people of Kashmir and incalculable loss for both India and Pakistan,” he said, adding a solution must be found as soon as possible.

Previous articleThree-week quarantine in four Punjab cities
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Three-week quarantine in four Punjab cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed a three-week-long targeted lockdown in four major cities -- Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad -- after daily cases of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ancient university in Kashmir mountains

MUZAFFARABAD: Nestled in the breathtaking mountains 221 kilometres (137 miles) away from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, lies one of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghan security team probing abduction of envoy’s daughter calls on top Islamabad cop

ISLAMABAD: A security team from Afghanistan on Tuesday called on the Islamabad police chief Qazi Jamilur Rehman at the Foreign Office in connection with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Navy rescues 15 crew members from sinking cargo boat

Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in a joint operation rescued 15 crew members from a sinking cargo ship off the coast of...
Read more
NATIONAL

28 prisoners released by Saudi reach Lahore

LAHORE: 28 more prisoners released by Saudi Arabia reached Lahore on Tuesday morning, authorities said. They boarded a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Riyadh, marking...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 3,582 new cases, 67 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 3,582 new Covid-19 cases and announced to impose new restrictions to counter the virus spread, the National Command and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Navy rescues 15 crew members from sinking cargo boat

Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in a joint operation rescued 15 crew members from a sinking cargo ship off the coast of...

28 prisoners released by Saudi reach Lahore

NCOC daily update: 3,582 new cases, 67 deaths from Covid-19

Japan government starts to “name and shame” quarantine rule-breakers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.