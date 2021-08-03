Three-week quarantine in four Punjab cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed a three-week-long targeted lockdown in four major cities — Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad — after daily cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued upward trend across the country.

The quarantine came into effect Tuesday (today) and will remain in effect until August 31.

In the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre reported 3,582 new infections of the deadly disease after conducting 49,798 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 7.2 percent.

As per the Punjab government’s notification, businesses will operate up till 8:00 pm but will observe close days on weekends — closed days.

Certain businesses have been exempted which include: Pharmacies and medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centres, petrol pumps. tandoors, bakeries, grocery stores, dairy shops, vegetable and fruit shops, chicken and meat shops, food (takeaway) and utility services, auto workshops, oil depots and mandis including grain, fruit, cattle and vegetable ones.

The government has also suspended indoor dining, however, outdoor dining has been allowed till 10:00 pm.

The provincial government has permitted eateries to offer the takeaway service 24 hours a day.

It however clarified that industrial and agricultural activities and establishments will remain exempt from the lockdown.