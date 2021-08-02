HEADLINES

Bilawal slams Centre on petrol price hike

By INP

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the recent hike in petrol prices by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, and said that the puppet Prime Minister has once again neglected the plight of the poor.

“The government is, in fact, slashing its expenditure by abdicating its responsibility to protect the most vulnerable, and its policy to raise revenue by unleashing ‘petrol bombs’ and ramping up indirect taxation on a country already reeling from three years of economic malice and incompetence.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the PPP chairman rejected the petrol price hike and revealed that the prices have increased by Rs10 per liter within a month. He said that the increase in prices of petrol products would further escalate inflation, adding that Pakistan could not afford more inflation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the incompetence and failures of the selected government are causing obstacles in the progress of the country.

“The selected Prime Minister is unable to run the country – he knows nothing but lies and political victimisation,” he added.

Addressing the selected Prime Minister, he said, “Khan Sahib, have mercy on the people and reverse the increase in petrol prices.”

Bilawal also condemned the increase in taxes and pointed out that the previous PPP governments had kept petrol prices stable even in the most challenging circumstances.

Previous articlePakistan to be unhooked from FATF grey list soon, NA informed
Next articleFM, Arab parliamentary delegation discuss scope to diversify ties
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Citizens without CNIC to be vaccinated with on-spot biometric in Karachi

Even without computerised national identity cards, the citizens of Karachi may now receive the Covid-19 vaccines after on-the-spot biometric registration at the Mass Vaccination...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI secures 32-seat majority in AJK legislative assembly

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday secured three more reserved seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, taking its total seats to 32. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM, Arab parliamentary delegation discuss scope to diversify ties

ISLAMABAD:The Arab parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed scope of diversifying ties with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to be unhooked from FATF grey list soon, NA informed

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Monday that Pakistan will soon come out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi take BCCI to task over targeting KPL

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday came down hard over the Indian Board of Control of Cricket in India for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Court extends bail of Shehbaz, Hamza in sugar scandal

LAHORE: A Lahore session court on Monday extended pre-arrest bail facility to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan to be unhooked from FATF grey list soon, NA informed

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Monday that Pakistan will soon come out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as...

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi take BCCI to task over targeting KPL

Court extends bail of Shehbaz, Hamza in sugar scandal

Hearing in money laundering case against Sharifs adjourned

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.