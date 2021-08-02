NATIONAL

Pakistan to be unhooked from FATF grey list soon, NA informed

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Monday that Pakistan will soon come out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 action items.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the National Assembly, which resumed its session at the Parliament House with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan has undertaken enormous work to strengthen its anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism regime and addressed the strategic counter-terrorist financing related deficiencies.

He said all the ten action items pertaining to the financial sector and border controls have been addressed. The minister said that action items related to UN designated persons have been partially addressed and Pakistan is dealing with this matter as per its own laws.

Replying to another question, the minister of state said the foreign exchange reserves rose from $16 billion to $25 billion in the last three years.

Responding to a question, Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam rejected the reports that the government is going to impose a ban on export of rice. He said the government imported wheat to build strategic reserves to avert any shortage.

Previous articleShah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi take BCCI to task over targeting KPL
Next articlePPP rejects policy to raise revenue via ‘petrol bombs’, indirect taxation: Bilawal
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PPP rejects policy to raise revenue via ‘petrol bombs’, indirect taxation: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the recent hike in petrol prices by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, and said that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi take BCCI to task over targeting KPL

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday came down hard over the Indian Board of Control of Cricket in India for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Court extends bail of Shehbaz, Hamza in sugar scandal

LAHORE: A Lahore session court on Monday extended pre-arrest bail facility to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in money laundering case against Sharifs adjourned

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore Monday extended until August 16 the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and National Assembly...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC announces stricter restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and National Command and Operation Centre head Asad Umar on Monday announced that restrictions would be...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO regrets media reports misquoting FM’s remarks on Taliban, IS

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday regretted a certain section of media for misquoting and twisting the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hearing in money laundering case against Sharifs adjourned

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore Monday extended until August 16 the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and National Assembly...

NCOC announces stricter restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise

FO regrets media reports misquoting FM’s remarks on Taliban, IS

Interior Ministry will share facts on Afghan’s ambassador’s daughter case with Afghan investigation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.