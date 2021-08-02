Interior Ministry will share facts on Afghan’s ambassador’s daughter case with Afghan investigation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said that the Ministry of Interior would share the actual facts on the Afghan’s ambassador’s daughter alleged abduction case with the Afghan investigation team through Foreign Office as the committee had completed its investigation on the matter.

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s 27-year-old daughter Silsila Alikhil was allegedly abducted briefly and tortured by unidentified persons last month while returning from a bakery in Blue Area before being dropped alongside a road with her hands and feet tied and a note that “your turn is next” and “communist”.

In a media briefing in the federal capital, the interior minister said: “The Afghan team has arrived for investigation of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter’s case. I have instructed the inspector general of police to hand over the [investigation results] based on facts and the truth to the Afghan investigation committee.”

Questioned on the Afghan team’s freedom to operate, the interior minister said “they [are free to carry out] their investigation. Pakistan is a free country and they are in contact with the FO.”

He said that all effective measures would be adopted to maintain law and order, security and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram in the country.

Rasheed also said that a high-level meeting was being held to make decisions on ensuring peace during Muharram throughout the country. This online meeting will be attended by Inspector Generals to chalk out a comprehensive security plan for the holy month.

He informed that National Database and Registration Authority would issue Covid-19 vaccine certificate through its online system to facilitate Pakistanis at airports of 64 countries.

He said that special instructions had been issued to the Capital Development Authority chairman and Islamabad Capital Territory deputy commissioner to make a foolproof security system at Diplomatic Enclave.

He added 190 new security cameras would be installed at Diplomatic Enclave to ensure the security of the area.

The minister said that the government would introduce the identification card system for only those who had legal property or for diplomats only in the enclave.

He said that the CDA chairman had also been directed to start 1122 service to ensure immediate help during the flood-like situation in the federal capital as no such quick service was available.

Rasheed said that new vehicles would be provided for the purpose.

He said that the Islamabad DC had been directed to remove all illegal construction in the federal capital occupying the nullas causing overflow with loss of lives and property.

The minister said that special directions had been issued to ensure rotation of officials in the Federal Investigation Agency, NADRA and Cyber Crime wing as people had occupied the posts for the last many years.

He added that 64 employees of the passport office working in different countries had also been asked to return back to Pakistan by August 20 while other employees would be posted on these posts on merit.

He maintained that China was a sincere friend of the country and every possible security would be provided to those Chinese working in Pakistan.

The minister said that there was no illegal movement from the Pak-Afghan border as only 208 persons with having legal documents reached Pakistan from Balochistan.

He added Pakistan Army and civil armed forces were efficiently performing their duties at the Pak-Afghan border.

The minister said that the government had dismissed all those NADRA officials who were involved in the fake CNIC issues in Karachi and other cities.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not received any threat from Pakistan Muslim League or Pakistan Peoples Party. He added that PML-N was facing internal conflicts.

Rasheed said that provinces had been directed to arrange activities on August 15 to show solidarity with the Kashimiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that special measures had been adopted in Rawalpindi to avoid the spread of coronavirus and further equipment including ventilators would be provided to the hospitals.

He maintained that he was very excited to visit Siachen but his scheduled visit had to postpone due to adverse weather conditions.

with additional input from APP