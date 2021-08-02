HEADLINES

FO regrets media reports misquoting FM’s remarks on Taliban, IS

By APP
ANTALYA, TURKEY - JUNE 19: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi attends the session titled; 'Regional Cooperation in Asia' during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at NEST International Convention Center in Antalya, Turkey on June 19, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday regretted a certain section of media for misquoting and twisting the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in response to media queries on the foreign minister’s comments regarding IS (daesh) and the Taliban said, “His remarks cannot be in any way be misconstrued as advocacy for a particular side in the Afghan conflict”.

“In fact, the foreign minister clearly spoke about consensus among the international community, the regional players and the Afghans themselves against the menace of terrorism,” the FO spokesperson said.

He said, “We have repeatedly stated that Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan. We see all sides in the conflict as Afghans who need to decide about their future themselves.”

He added that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive facilitation role in the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan reiterates that right now, all energies should be focused on finding an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan,” he added.

The foreign minister, during a press conference in Multan on Saturday, was questioned on reports of IS militants moving into Afghanistan, to which he said: “If they’re moving in from Iraq or Syria then whose responsibility is it to check them? The Afghan government’s.”

“Who has to keep a watch on them and monitor them? The Afghan rulers and government have to. I hope they won’t neglect their responsibility.”

He further said neither the Afghan government nor the Taliban, Afghanistan’s neighbours or the international community wanted an IS resurgence. “There is a consensus of opinion on this. Now they have a responsibility and they should fulfil it,” he added.

Qureshi’s comments, on social media and in Afghan press, were reported as if he expected the Taliban, and not the Afghan government, to handle the situation.

Previous articleInterior Ministry will share facts on Afghan’s ambassador’s daughter case with Afghan investigation
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Interior Ministry will share facts on Afghan’s ambassador’s daughter case with Afghan investigation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said that the Ministry of Interior would share the actual facts on the Afghan’s ambassador’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspect in Noor murder remanded in custody for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday remanded the prime suspect in the murder of the daughter of a former ambassador...
Read more
NATIONAL

Delta spreads ‘like wildfire’ as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

LOS ANGELES: With a new wave of Covid-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad warns of ‘constitutional options’ against Sindh if NCOC directives ignored

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said the Sindh government was not able to implement Covid-19 restrictions in the province...
Read more
NATIONAL

Policeman killed in attack on polio team

PESHAWAR: Gunmen on Monday shot and killed a police officer assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official said. It was...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 4,858 new cases, 40 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 4,858 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Monday. The NCOC said that the number of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Ghani blames worsening security situation in Afghanistan on sudden US pullout

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani on Monday blamed Afghanistan's fast-deteriorating security situation on a "sudden" decision by the United States to withdraw its troops, but...

A ‘sense of achievement’ for young Pakistani who summited K2

Fawad warns of ‘constitutional options’ against Sindh if NCOC directives ignored

West Indies, Pakistan T20 series suffers second washout

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.