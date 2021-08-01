Vaccination best protection of SARS-COV-2

The current variants of SARS-COV-2 are relatively rampant in their transmissibility and severity, many faculty members and students are fast getting infected, Vaccination is the best protection which Science has thankfully offered to us, You may have heard that vaccinated peoples are also getting infected but keep in mind about two facts.

1. Percentage of vaccinated individuals getting the virus is far smaller than the unvaccinated individuals even if you normalized the data against the proportion

2. Even if the vaccinated individual gets infected, the disease is not progressing to severity.

Therefore, Its my sincere suggestion to all of you get vaccinated at the earliest, the best vaccine is what’s available to you first.

Remember in Science and Scientific problems like the COVID-19, Facts solve problem opinions creates one, God Speed, Again urging get vaccinated asap. No body is safe until every body is safe.

Laiba baqai

Karachi