Korangi child murder case registered under terror charges

By News Desk

The case concerning the kidnapping, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s Korangi area has been registered under terrorism and other charges, while the police have launched a multi-prong investigation into the matter as well, Dawn reported on Thursday.

They also prepared a sketch of the possible suspect and sent the child’s DNA samples to a laboratory at the University of Karachi, according to officials.

The minor girl had gone missing from her house in Ghous Pak area of Korangi on Tuesday night. Her body was found the next day from a garbage dump in Zaman Town near her residence after a search of nearly eight hours.

“Her autopsy showed that she had been raped, sodomised and then murdered,” said the additional police surgeon at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Summaiya Syed.

There were “multiple injuries to the head and body and private parts”, Dr Syed added.

Landhi SP Shahnawaz Chachar said Zaman Town police had registered the case’s first information report under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder against unknown suspects. A DSP-rank officer has been assigned the investigation of the case, the officer added.

East Zone DIG Saqib Ismail Memon said a “multi-directional probe is underway based on the statements of witnesses, family and area residents.” He added that several suspects had been taken into custody and were being interrogated.

“Technical data is also being analysed, while a dedicated team has been constituted” to probe the case, DIG Memon said.

The senior officer told Dawn.com that DNA samples collected from the girl’s body had been sent to a lab at Karachi University.

He said a sketch of the suspect had been prepared with the help of witnesses.

According to the contents of the FIR reviewed by Dawn.com on Thursday, the victim’s father said that he worked at a private firm and had been living in Korangi’s G-Area for the last 11 years in a rented house and had four children.

The complainant said he along with his three daughters, aged between two to nine years, was sitting outside on a street near his home as electricity had gone out in the locality at around 10:15 pm on July 27. Some time later, he returned home along with two of his daughters, while his third daughter aged six remained outside to play with other children.

At around 10:45 pm, his elder daughter informed him that the six-year-old girl had not come back home. The complainant said he immediately went outside and looked around for his daughter, but in vain. The neighbours were unable to help as well.

The next day (July 28) at around 5:45 am, he came to know that the body of a minor girl was lying in a garbage dump near the wall of a school in the G-Area market. He went to the spot along with his neighbours and discovered that it was his daughter’s body.

News Desk

