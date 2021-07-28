Saudi FM affirms ‘unflinching support’ for Pakistan to COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Rawalpindi on Wednesday, wherein he affirmed Pakistan of Saudi Arabia’s “unflinching support” and acknowledged its “efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region”, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

As per the press release issued by the ISPR, both discussed matters of “bilateral interest, evolving security situation of the region, including Afghanistan peace process, and collaboration for regional peace and connectivity”.

Saudi FM praised Pakistan’s role in the maintenance of peace in the region and assured COAS of his country’s full cooperation in different fields.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said relations between the two countries were based on brotherhood and mutual trust, adding that both the countries would continue to play their part for peace and stability.

He also thanked the Saudi leadership for support to Pakistan and its armed forces, the statement added.

He expressed the resolve that both the countries would continue to play their roles for peace and stability in the world.

COAS also expressed his gratitude to Prince Faisal for assisting Pakistan in different sectors.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while talking to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, reaffirmed the deep-rooted and historic bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, particularly emphasized upon the need of strengthening the economic dimension of these ties by taking steps to realize the vast possibilities in trade, investment and energy.

The Covid situation in the two countries and in South Asia was also discussed.

On the situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister underscored the need for constructive engagement among the Afghan parties for securing a negotiated political settlement, which was critically important for peace and stability in the region.

Prime minister Imran Khan appreciated the work related to the activation of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council, which was the highest-level platform designed to impart strategic direction to the development of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

He also lauded the important role of Pakistan’s community in Saudi Arabia in the progress and development of the two countries.

He underlined that the strong people-to-people linkages helped to build solid foundations of bilateral cooperation.

Noting the difficulties being faced by Pakistani nationals due to Covid-related travel restrictions, the prime minister underlined the importance of timely measures for the facilitation of their return to Saudi Arabia.

He thanked for the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistanis living in the Kingdom.

The prime minister conveyed cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and fondly recalled his visit to Saudi Arabia in May.

In line with the decisions taken on the occasion, the prime minister highlighted the assiduous follow-up and stressed the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Thanking the prime minister for the warm welcome accorded to the Saudi delegation, Prince Faisal underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attached to its strong relationship with Pakistan, based on bonds of brotherhood.

He reaffirmed the resolve to take all possible measures to further strengthen the bilateral relationship under the strategic direction set by the crown prince and the prime minister.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close fraternal relations, marked by close cooperation and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and steadfastly supports the Kashmir cause.

Earlier, in a joint presser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal vowed to continue lending support to each other on issues of regional and international importance.