PML-N spokesperson reveals Maryam Nawaz has contracted Covid

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Information Secretary and Spokespersons Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that party Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maryam has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive, the Aurangzeb said, as she appealed to people to pray for the PML-N leader and other people infected with the virus.

It is possible that Maryam Nawaz contracted the virus while campaigning for her party in the recent Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

In April, PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz’s health deteriorated and she had undergone the corona test again while undergoing treatment and will take part in political activities once her health improved.

At the time, Maryam had cancelled all kinds of political activities in view of her deteriorating health condition after contracting a high fever.

The PML-N spokesperson said in April that the party’s vice president had been suffering from high fever and throat ache. She added that the doctors advised her to take complete rest.

“The vice president has been unwell for a while now but she still went to the Lahore High Court for her hearing,” she had stated.

In early April, Maryam had tested negative for Covid-19, party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed.