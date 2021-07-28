Qureshi leaves for Bahrain to chair JMC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday left for a two-day official visit to Bahrain where he will lead visiting delegation at the second session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission.

During the meeting, both sides will hold expert-level talks, particularly focusing on commerce, investment, energy, overseas employment, agriculture, information and broadcasting, tourism and other areas of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The inaugural session of the forum was held in Islamabad in 2017.

Qureshi will call on the top Bahrain leadership. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Bahrain counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

“The visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to add to the current momentum and positive trajectory of brotherly ties between the two countries,” the statement said.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy traditionally close and fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared values.

The relationship with Bahrain has been following an upward trajectory since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the sheikhdom in December 2019 at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was also decorated with the country’s prestigious “King Hamad Order of the Renaissance” honour.