Buzdar directs WASA, administration to remain on alert during monsoon

By INP
Motorists and pedestrians wade through a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on September 4, 2020. - More than 100 Pakistanis died in August because of the monsoon, which has also destroyed more than 1,000 homes. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday ordered the Water and Sewerage Authority and his management to remain on high alert due to the arrival of monsoon season in Lahore and other cities of the province.

Per the statement issued by his office, WASA and provincial authorities have been directed to take immediate steps for the drainage of water from low-lying neighbourhoods.

Drainage through machinery should be ensured in the minimum time possible, said Buzdar, adding that effective measures should be taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic during rain.

On the other hand, heavy rain has disrupted the transmission system of Lahore Electric Supply Company in different parts of the city.

About 130 feeders tripped due to heavy rain in Lahore on Tuesday. Many areas in the city are facing power outages due to this and other technical faults.

Power outages in Allama Iqbal Town, Mustafabad, Chauburji Park, Ali Park, and Data Nagar neighbourhoods have disrupted daily life.

INP

