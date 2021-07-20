Pakistan facing challenge as Covid positivity rate in some areas exceeds 20pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is facing new challenges in its fight against Covid-19 as the positivity rate in some cities has passed 20 percent, officials and the National Command and Operation Centre said.

Amid rising cases of the Delta variant of the virus, the country confirmed 2,145 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said on Tuesday.

The NCOC said in a statement that the number of total cases rose to 993,872 amidst the fear of a fourth wave.

Talking to the media on Monday, the spokesperson of the Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio in some areas of the province including the port city of Karachi crossed 20 percent.

He warned that strict restrictions will be imposed if people do not follow the guidelines identified by the government.

The NCOC said that Sindh has been the worst hit, with a total of 358,176 cases, followed by Punjab where the disease was detected in 351,000 people.

A total of 22,848 people died of the disease nationwide, including 37 patients who died over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 2,697 are in critical condition.

The country currently has 49,929 active cases while 921,095 others have recovered from the disease.