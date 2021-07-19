HEADLINES

Pakistan, US stress need for political settlement between Afghan govt, Taliban

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States of America Tuesday emphasised the urgency of a comprehensive political settlement between the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban.

The statement came following a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and
US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad.

Khalilzad also held a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The exchange of views covered the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and the need for expediting the Afghan peace process. Khalilzad arrived on a one-day visit to the region. Piror to visiting Pakistan, Khalilzad also attended a round of talks between the Afghan government and Taliban delegations in Doha, Qatar.

TALKS ENDED WITHOUT A BREAKTHROUGH: 

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s constructive efforts for facilitating peace efforts for achieving an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement to end over four decades-long conflicts in Afghanistan.

He said that the escalation of conflict and instability in Afghanistan was not in Pakistan’s interest as it would lead to serious challenges for Pakistan in areas of security and influx of refugees adding that durable peace in Afghanistan would open avenues for regional economic connectivity.

The PM recalled that he has consistently emphasized that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. He added that the imposition of a government by force will not lead to the resolution of the conflict and that only a negotiated settlement will bring lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s consistent support to a peaceful, stable and united Afghanistan, the Prime Minister underlined that a secure and safe Western border was in Pakistan’s own best interest and Pakistan would like to remain closely engaged with the US and other relevant countries for peace efforts.

He emphasized the need for all Afghan sides to show flexibility and engage meaningfully with each other.

Prime Minister Imran Khan added that as suggested by him at the recent Central Asia and South Asia Connectivity Conference in Tashkent, it was important for Afghanistan’s neighbours and regional countries to constructively work together for a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan.

Zalmay Khalilzad said the continued war in Afghanistan poses a risk to the entire region and holds back its development. Peace, by contrast, will enable regional connectivity and increased trade and development.

“We commit to do our part to make this vision a reality: Tangible and material support for the Afghanistan peace process is vital for its ultimate success, as are positive long-term relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he concluded.

Previous articleTareen Group to hold key huddle to decide LG election strategy on Aug 2
Next articleChinese ambassador, COAS stress need to ‘thwart designs’ of forces challenging Pak-China resolve
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Chinese ambassador, COAS stress need to ‘thwart designs’ of forces challenging Pak-China resolve

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met at the General Headquarters on Monday and stressed the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tareen Group to hold key huddle to decide LG election strategy on Aug 2

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and head of the like-minded group Jahangir Khan Tareen has convened an important consultative meeting for the future strategy of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to visit areas affected by plague, says Saudi Imam

ARAFAT: Sheikh Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Balila in the Hajj sermon urged people to follow Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings regarding pandemics, saying that the Prophet (PBUH)...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran Khan orders immediate arrest of culprits who raped differently-abled Okara girl

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered the immediate arrest of culprits involved in raping a differently-abled girl in Okara. The premier issued the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-Q’s Elahi takes oath as federal minister: reports

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi took oath as a federal minister on Monday wherein President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Elahi at the President House...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran felicitates Nepal counterpart on winning confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba after he won a vote of confidence in parliament on Sunday,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Pegasus spyware: how does it work?

A cybersecurity expert suggests that people at risk of being targeted must regularly switch their devices off and on again. Governments around the world are...

PM Imran Khan orders immediate arrest of culprits who raped differently-abled Okara girl

PML-Q’s Elahi takes oath as federal minister: reports

LHC gives time to Punjab to restore LG institutions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.