Tareen Group to hold key huddle to decide LG election strategy on Aug 2

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and head of the like-minded group Jahangir Khan Tareen has convened an important consultative meeting for the future strategy of the group at the tourist spot Nathia Gali.

According to sources in the PTI, the meeting will continue for three days to carve out a strategy for the upcoming elections.

The source said that the group intends to contest the upcoming local government elections under one symbol.

The source added that the meeting will also consider a possible alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and Pakistan People’s Party.

Reportedly, Jahangir Tareen has invited around 40 members of his group to the National and provincial assemblies on August 2 in Nathia Gali, Murree.

The meeting would continue till 4th August and would decide a detailed course of action and all expenses of boarding and lodging would be borne by Tareen.

Moreover, Tareen has consulted close senior comrades that if there is no complete reconciliation with Imran Khan permanently, then what should be the course of action.

“We understand that the Prime Minister and the government had to give temporary relief to Tareen group under the compulsion of budget approval while the real situation is different. There is a possibility that we will not get a ticket in the next election. Given the situation, we need to sit and discuss a future strategy,” the source said.

The source added that Jahangir Tareen has asked all the members of the assembly to come up with their suggestions and recommendations in this regard and also prepare a report of their respective constituencies on how many votes the PTI has there and how many other parties there are.

Moreover, the meeting would also discuss a future alliance with like-minded parties.

It has been told to Pakistan Today that the lawmakers of the Tareen group are mentally ready for any situation.

“Tareen group has to decide where will they find refuge in future politics and whose allies will they be in the next elections. They need to hold a consultation on these issues,” the source said.

The source said that besides the possible political strategy of Jahangir Tareen and his group, they also would discuss the relationship between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his close associate Jahangir Tareen. The sources said that the Tareen group is fully alive and considering its future political agenda.

“Our vote in favour of Punjab CM Bazdar in the budget did not end our separate status. We believe that Imran Khan may not forgive us for forming a group within the PTI in the future and such a situation may arise. Imran Khan may not give PTI tickets to our group in the next election. Hence we need to take our decisions independently,” the source concluded.