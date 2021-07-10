A case against zoology/botany

Single national curriculum initiative is a good step but it mainly aimed at eradicating inequality and discriminatory feelings amongst the diversified population of Pakistan at the primary level only. Our education system is going through plenty of drawbacks which require reforms. But here I want to draw the attention of government to an overshadowed unnoticed plight in our education system. That the government should not let our youth get wasted by putting their energies and time in useless, fruitless degree programs. We are producing a massive amount of useless workforce that could give no contributions to the socioeconomic development of the country. I want to point out at the bachelors, masters, MPhil and PhD programs in Zoology and botany in Pakistan. Approximately half million students take admission in these disciplines every year. Neither a single student come out as a potential contributor to the society till now, in both disciplines. There is a fruitless cycle going on since decades, that a student gets admission in zoology/botany at bachelor level then does masters, MPhil or PhD in the same discipline and started teaching the same in any college or university and the cycle repeat itself again and again. That youth, energy, time and money could be invested in a more skilled or productive work which could bring some utility to the society and the state. When it comes to zoo services, there are only 14 zoo in Pakistan, which don’t require any services of a zoologist in reality, they need a veterinary doctor there. There is no need of such ridiculous degree programs when there are prevailing other parallel programs like veterinary sciences, environmental science, agricultural science, microbiology, biochemistry, genetics, wildlife management etc.

I am not arguing to discard the zoology/botany degree programs completely from Pakistan but atleast the Government should immediately take some measures to reduce such useless degree programs to a short diploma course levels. This will eventually persuade a shift of fresh-energetic youth towards the other disciplines which are not that useless. For those students who have no interest in studies, but still want to be known as graduates due to social pressure and their integrity, should avail the option of “BA” and “MA” degree programs as they are not that unproductive as the above mentioned degree programs.

Heera Khalid

Lahore

