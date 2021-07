President Alvi says India involved in hybrid war against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India by using the soil of Afghanistan and supporting militancy and terrorism in the country, was involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan.

He was addressing the participants of the 7th National Workshop on Baluchistan, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

President Alvi while referring to the terrorist attacks on Pakistan’s Stock Exchange Karachi, Johar Town bomb blast, arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav and many other terrorist activities, said that these attacks had been carried out with Indian support to destabilize Pakistan.

He stated that India was hatching conspiracies against Pakistan to destabilize it by funding militant organizations to carry out terrorist activities.

Dr Arif Alvi India would not succeed in her evil designs as Pakistan’s armed forces were fully capable to overcome the security challenges, particularly the 5th generation war.

The government was seriously focusing on the socio-economic uplift of Baluchistan to bring it at par with other provinces of the country, he remarked.

The president highlighted that Gwadar Port and various projects, under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would change the lot of the people of Baluchistan.

He said that CPEC would bring enormous opportunities to Baluchistan as the regional countries, particularly Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, would use the corridor for their exports and trade through Gwadar port.

Dr Arif Alvi stated that the minerals and fishery sectors of Baluchistan had immense potential and the federal government was taking serious steps to utilize the potential of these sectors for the benefit of the people of Baluchistan.

He highly appreciated the fact that the political and military leadership of the country was taking a keen interest in the development of Baluchistan.

In response to a question, the president underlined the need for reforming the judicial system to provide speedy justice to the people.

He remarked that Pakistan was emerging and the economic policies of the government had started paying dividends as evident from the economic indicators which were on upward trajectory.

To a question of a participant about the emerging situation in Afghanistan, President Alvi said that Pakistan had been making sincere efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and he urged the need for a peaceful political settlement of the problems in Afghanistan.