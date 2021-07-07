NATIONAL

Balochistan governor steps down two months after PM’s directive

By Akif Rashid

More than two months after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked him to step down, Balochistan Governor Justice (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has resigned from his position

Yasinzai had sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi, who appointed PTI’s Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha as the new Balochistan governor, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

“I, Amanullah Khan, do hereby tender my resignation as governor Balochistan today,” the resignation letter dated July 7, 2021, a copy of which was seen by Dawn, stated.

Meanwhile, the prime minister on Wednesday appointed Jamhoori Watan Party chief and MNA Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti as his Special Assistant on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Cabinet Division.

In April, Prime Minister Imran had requested Yasinzai to resign, saying he intended to appoint a new governor in view of the “transformed political challenges” facing Pakistan.

In a letter to the governor, the premier had said that given the existing political situation, “dexterity and deftness is needed […] for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan.”

“This, of course, does not in any way reflect adversely on your competence or performance,” he had added.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Balochistan wanted to bring its own governor in the province, and the party’s local leaders had been demanding Yasinzai’s replacement for some time.

The party has nominated Nawabzada Humayun Khan Jogizai, Muneer Ahmad Baloch and Nawaz Ghous Bux Barozai for the new governor.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office earlier said PTI leader Syed Zahoor Agha was one of the top candidates for the slot.

Amanullah Yasinzai was appointed as the governor of Balochistan by President Alvi on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran in October 2018.

He served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) from 2005 to 2009. Yasinzai, along with four other judges of the BHC, resigned from their posts apparently to avoid facing references in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The former BHC chief justice had taken oath as a Provisional Constitution Order (PCO) judge when former military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf declared an emergency on November 3, 2007. In 2009, references against Yasinzai were sent to the SJC in accordance with the July 31, 2009, judgement of the Supreme Court regarding PCO judges.

Yasinzai was born in the year 1954 in Quetta and completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s from the Forman Christian College, Lahore. He started his law practice in 1981 and was appointed as judge of the BHC in 1997.

Previous articlePresident Alvi says India involved in hybrid war against Pakistan
Next articleCabinet approves deployment of troops to ensure transparent elections in AJK
Akif Rashid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Highest ever demand and supply of power achieved: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced that Pakistan achieved its "highest demand and supply of power" in history on Wednesday. In a couple of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Qatar spirit of brotherhood evolving into enduring partnership, says COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and Qatar shared great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves deployment of troops to ensure transparent elections in AJK

The federal cabinet has approved the request of the Azad Kashmir government and issued a directive for the deployment of military and paramilitary troops...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi says India involved in hybrid war against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India by using the soil of Afghanistan and supporting militancy and terrorism in the country, was...
Read more
HEADLINES

JWP chief appointed as SAPM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan

Jamhoori Watan Party chief and MNA Shah­zain Bugti has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, a...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘We will not become part of political alliance to eat halwa or nihari in future’: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday slammed PML-N and said they will not become part of an alliance "to eat halwa or...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Alvi says India involved in hybrid war against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India by using the soil of Afghanistan and supporting militancy and terrorism in the country, was...

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home: interim PM

Umar apologises for failing to report corrupt approaches

Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Euro 2020 final

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.