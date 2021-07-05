Govt considering talks with insurgents in Balochistan, says Imran

GWADAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is planning to reach out to the estranged Baloch youth for the sake of peace in Balochistan.

Addressing elders and notables of Gwadar on Monday, he said that foes of Pakistan had used these elements in the past, but now the situation has entirely changed.

PM Imran said that the development of Balochistan is the top priority of the government and it has announced historical package for the area.

The premier said that Rs10 billion have been allocated as loan for upgradation of fishing boats and other tools to safeguard fishermen’s rights. He said that illegal fishing has now been strictly banned.

PM Imran said that 4,000 applications have so far been received from Gwadar for low-cost housing scheme and the government will construct 2,500 housing units on 200 acres of land. He said that 4,698 youth will be given scholarships under Ehsaas Programme.

He announced to provide 3G and 4G internet connectivity across the province as communication plays a vital role in the development process.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran, while addressing a ceremony in Gwadar, said that development of Balochistan is one of the top priorities of the government which was neglected in the past.

He said that several projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring development and prosperity to the province.

He said that Pakistan is poised to become a great regional pivot as it had been a role model for development in 60s.

The premier said that practical work on development projects has begun in Gwadar to uplift the living standard of the local people.

He said that these projects are being established by utilising 2,200 acres of land and the government is initiating one-window operation facility at Gwadar to facilitate foreign investors in these projects. He also said that after completion of the International Airport, Gwadar will directly connect with the world.

The prime minister said that “we have to focus on enhancing exports, which is vital for Pakistan’s economic sovereignty”.

He said that issue of water, electricity and gas to Gwadar will be addressed on priority basis. He also said that 500-bed hospital will provide modern health facilities to the locals.

PM Imran said that connectivity is imperative for the development of Balochistan and 730 billion rupees will be spent on infrastructure for this purpose. He said that Gwadar will become focal point for Pakistan and will be beneficial for the people of the Balochistan.

The premier said that the government has initiated several mega projects for the welfare of the common people, including Ehsaas Programme and housing scheme for low-income segments. He said that “we should also get benefit of the geographical importance and Chinese experience”.

Referring to Pakistan’s efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan, the prime minister said that Islamabad is playing its due role for a successful peace talks in Afghanistan by engaging regional countries and all stakeholders. He said that peace in Afghanistan is vital for a stable and prosperous Pakistan and we are also trying to contact with Taliban for this purpose.

Addressing the event, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that projects under CPEC are milestone for the development of the province and to change its destiny.

He said that work on western route is underway and huge amount are being spent on development projects in Balochistan including establishment of technical colleges and university for the first time in Gwadar.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that relations between Pakistan and China is rapidly strengthening day by day in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran and President Xi.

He also that CPEC will change the economic fate of the region as billion dollars are being spent under this mega project.

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa briefed the prime minister about ongoing projects at Gwadar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran in Gwadar on Monday inaugurated Gwadar Free Zone, Expo Centre, Agriculture Industrial Park and three factories.

The prime minister also witnessed signing of various MOUs aimed at constructing a state-of-the-art hospital, airport, and a vocational institute as well as addressing the water and power problems of Gwadar.

It is pertinent to mention here that these projects will be established on 2,200 acres of land.

Seven regional countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya and Qatar have expressed their commitment for cooperation on development of Gwadar.

With their respective ambassadors present at the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Imran in Gwadar on Monday, the regional countries showed their support for development of the port city. Chinese investors on the occasion through video-link from Shanghai showed the ‘Expression of Commitment for Investment’ in Gwadar.