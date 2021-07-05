HEADLINES

Over 1000 Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance in northern Afghanistan

By Reuters

More than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the border into Tajikistan on Sunday following Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, the Tajik border guard service said.

The crossings underscore a rapidly deteriorating situation in the country as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

Hundreds of Afghan security force members have fled swift Taliban advances in the north, but Sunday’s retreats were the largest confirmed, coming just two days after the United States officially vacated its main base in Afghanistan as part of a plan to withdraw all foreign troops by September 11.

The Taliban took over six key districts in the northern province of Badakshan, which borders both Tajikistan and China, following which 1,037 Afghan servicemen fled across the border with Tajikistan’s permission, the border guard service said.

On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke to his Tajik counterpart, President Emomali Rakhmon, over the phone to discuss the developments.

“Special attention was paid to the escalation of the situation in Afghanistan’s northern areas adjacent to Tajikistan,” a statement from the Tajik president’s office said.

It added that Rakhmon expressed concern about the “forced crossings” by the Afghan security force members.

A senior Afghan official confirmed there had been hundreds of crossings into Tajikistan but did not know the exact number. “The Taliban cut off all the roads and these people had nowhere to go but to cross the border,” he told Reuters on Monday.

Last week, the United States vacated Bagram Airbase — bringing an effective end to the longest war in its history — as part of an understanding with the Taliban, against whom it has fought for two decades.

The Taliban has ceased attacks on Western forces, but continues to target Afghan government and security installations as it makes rapid territorial advances across the country.

Peace talks between the two sides remain inconclusive.

Previous articleGovt considering talks with insurgents in Balochistan, says Imran
Next articleAfter removing Maryam from Swat rally, Shehbaz decides to jump into AJK campaign
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Taliban to propose written peace plan to Afghan government

KABUL: The Taliban plan to present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government side as soon as next month, a spokesperson for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt warns of strict sanctions if Covid-19 SOPs not implemented

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday warned against massive violations of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), saying that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt considering talks with insurgents in Balochistan, says Imran

GWADAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is planning to reach out to the estranged Baloch youth for the sake of peace...
Read more
World

UK PM Johnson looks to end England’s virus restrictions

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic Covid-19 restrictions in England, in...
Read more
World

Gunmen kidnap students in northwest Nigeria, school official says

ABUJA: Gunmen have kidnapped 140 students from a boarding school in northwestern Nigeria, a school official said on Monday, the latest in a wave of...
Read more
Top Headlines

All foreign troops must leave Afghanistan by deadline: Taliban

LONDON: Any foreign troops left in Afghanistan after NATO's September withdrawal deadline will be at risk as occupiers, the Taliban has told the BBC. It...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Asad takes Shehbaz to task for ignoring Covid risk

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar took a dig at Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday for...

FO rejects reports of Putin’s Pakistan visit

After removing Maryam from Swat rally, Shehbaz decides to jump into AJK campaign

Over 1000 Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance in northern Afghanistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.