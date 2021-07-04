Pakistani bikers ready to reach K2 base camp by bikes

LAHORE: To set a world record, Pakistani bikers have decided to reach the K-2 Mountain by bikes and therein, Gobi’s Paint will sponsor the entire event, including eco-friendly bikes for bikers.

In this regard, a press conference was organized by Gobi’s Paint at Faletti’s Hotel here on Sunday in which Gobi’s Paint CEO Omar Asif Malik, biker Omar Rokhri and Zaeem Chauhan briefed the media.

CEO Gobi’s Paint informed the media that his company was working in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote tourism in Pakistan and bring a bright face of Pakistan to the world.

“We are going to have a unique, record-breaking, and wonderful event of its kind. In this event, our national-level biker heroes Omar Rokhri and Zaeem Chauhan will go to K2 base camp on bikes and set a world record. To this day, no vehicle has gone to the K2 base camp. The world’s best equipment will be used in this event. The K2 base camp, located at an altitude of 5,200 meters above sea level, will be reached by bike for the first time,” Malik informed.

“The bikers will start their record-breaking journey from Skardu and arrive at the Askole in three days. The 110-kilometer-long, arduous trek from the Askole will end at K2-Base Camp. The 65 km journey will be completely glacier which will be completed in 60 days. For documentary evidence, the media teams and a Guinness Book of World Records representative will be accompanied.

“Rescue and medical teams will also be present to protect the bikers. Earlier, our bikers reached the base camps at Ferry Meadows and Nanga Parbat and raised the flag of success,” CEO added.

Malik further informed that this event would send a wonderful message of peace, love and soft image to Pakistan at the international level.

“Our company has been providing sponsorship for the promotion of adventure, tourism and sports in Pakistan for the last ten years and has carried out various activities in this regard in every major city of the country.

“Our sponsorship aims to bring talented people to the country so that the country can be known internationally. Gobi’s Paint has also held mega-events such as Jeep and Bike Rally in Cholistan, Hub, Balochistan, and Dera Ismail Khan this year,” he said.

Briefing the media, Rokhri and Chauhan said that they had planned to reach the K2 base camp by bikes in 2015 and after that, they kept working on it.

“When we shared this idea with Malik, he was ready to implement and sponsor it immediately. The bikes we have been provided with state-of-the-art equipment and are eco-friendly. Before reaching this place, we have completed a lot of work on how to cross the difficult path,” they informed.