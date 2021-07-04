NATIONAL

Peshawar brothers arrested after thrashing sister with helmet, hammer

By News Desk

Arrests have taken place after a video that showed two brothers brutally assaulting their sister with a hammer and a helmet went viral on social media.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police confirmed the suspects, Aftab and Arshad, sons of Abdul Hannan, had been arrested by the Capital City Police from Amin Colony in Peshawar late on Saturday night.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confirmed they thrashed their sister, Mismah, for demanding her share in their father’s property,” tweeted KP police.

Police said the woman had been shifted to a hospital for medical examination. After the examination, a case will be registered against the brothers at Bhana Mari Police Station, confirmed police.

The brothers can be seen in the video clip, pushing the woman down to the floor and repeatedly hitting her with a hammer and a helmet. At one point, one of the suspects can be seen throwing the helmet at the woman as she shrieks in pain.

Another woman tries to intervene but she is grabbed by the throat and pushed to the floor violently by one of the suspects.

Previous articleFIA notice to Nadeem Malik condemned by politicians, lawyers
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FIA notice to Nadeem Malik condemned by politicians, lawyers

A summons notice issued to anchorperson Nadeem Malik by the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has been condemned by politicians and lawyers,...
Read more
NATIONAL

India masterminded Lahore blast: NSA

LAHORE: The authorities have collected comprehensive evidence pointing to Indian involvement in the June 23 car bombing in a residential neighbourhood of Lahore that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to visit Gwadar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a one-day visit to Gwadar in Balochistan tomorrow. Accompanied by members of the cabinet, he will sign...
Read more
NATIONAL

Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan

DUBAI: Emirates has extended the suspension of flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until July 15 in line with directives from the United...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad to get six parking plazas

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority chief Ameer Ali Ahmed Sunday revealed that the body has approved PC-1 for the construction of six multi-storey parking buildings...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid jabs mandatory for sellers at Eid cattle markets: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The government has declared Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all sellers at cattle markets in connection with the upcoming Eidul Adha holidays. Through instructions issued...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Lyari ringleader Naseer Baloch shot dead: police

KARACHI: The commander of a local gang was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday night, police said. Naseer Baloch, 25, was the commander of...

Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan

Islamabad to get six parking plazas

Taliban seize key Kandahar district after fierce fighting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.