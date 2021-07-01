CITY

Balochistan government withdraws FIR against opposition MPs

By INP

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has withdrawn a police case registered against 17 opposition members of the legislative assembly for purportedly attacking the building and treasury members ahead of the presentation of the budget on June 18.

A notification regarding withdrawal of the case has also been issued.

On June 18, the said MPs held a sit-in outside the assembly building in a bid to stop the finance minister from presenting the finance bill.

The atmosphere turned tense after they stopped the assistant commissioner from entering the assembly and started throwing flowerpots and stones at security officials and treasury members.

Clashes erupted between the police and the opposition lawmaker when Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived at the assembly.

Later, the police registered the case against the MPs, including the opposition leader in the House, on charges of attacking the building and treasury lawmakers.

INP

NATIONAL

Pakistan won’t tolerate foreign pressure on China relationship: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan will not be prodded into downgrading its ties with China after the western powers reportedly stepped...

NCOC daily update: 1,037 new Covid-19 cases

TikTok removes 6 million videos in Pakistan after bans

President House shifts to green energy with installation of solar system

