PTI constitutes campaign committee for Kashmir elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has formed a five-member campaign committee to oversee and steer the Azad Kashmir elections scheduled for July 25.

According to a notification issued here, PTI chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi said the committee will also establish a control centre that will be fully equipped for communications and media management and to facilitate party candidates.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur will serve as committee chairman, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as deputy chairman, while Khawja Farooq Ahmed, Chaudary Muhammad Akhlaq and Sardar Abdul Qayum as its members.

Kashmir chapter of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam also announced to support PTI candidates in the upcoming elections.

The alliance was announced after a meeting was held between Ilyas and JUI leader Qazi Mahmood Al Hassan.

Ilyas said that the joining of more prominent political personalities from all over Kashmir in PTI was a reflection of the bright future of the people of Kashmir and their trust in the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.