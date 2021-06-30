NATIONAL

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to briefed on Afghanistan situation today

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on National Security would be briefed by Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and other high ranking officials today at the Parliament House on developments taking place in Afghanistan and matters of national security.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti and other members are invited to attend the in-camera briefing.

The briefing would cover the reconciliation dialogue, fighting between Afghan Taliban and Afghan National Army and  Northern Alliance and  other warlords in the war-torn country from where foreign occupying troops are about to complete their withdrawal.

While Afghan President Dr. Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah have dashed to Washington for discussion with the US authorities pertaining to the ongoing developments and seeking the US support, the briefing will cover all aspects concerning to the national security.

Situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and backchannel contacts between India and Pakistan may also be discussed at the high-profile briefing.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi,   Sherry Rehman (PPP), Mushtaq Ahmad (JI), Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah (GDA), Syed Faisal Ali Sabazwari (MQM), Senator Hidayat ullah (Ind), Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tarin (PkMAP), Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo (NP), Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri (JUI), Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q), Dr. Shehzad Wasim (PTI), Dilawar Khan (Ind), Azam Nazir Tarrar (PML-N) and Anwar ul Haq Kakar (Ind) members from Senate while the other members from the NA are Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi (PTI), Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema (PML-Q), Ghaus Bux Mehar (GDA), Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiquee (MQM), Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti (JWP), Khalid Hussain Magsi (BAP), Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (AML) are invited to attend the meeting. PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar is among special invitees.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

