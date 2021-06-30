The Communist Party of China turns 100

The Communist Party of China (CPC) was founded on 01 July 1921, in Shanghai. It is one of the oldest political parties in the world, as also one of the largest with its current membership of 82 million approximately. It was established in a very tough environment, in reaction to the atrocities and brutalities of imperialism, feudalism, capitalism, colonialism, the Western world’s coercion, and the helplessness of the ruling party of that time in China– the Guo-Min-Dang, or Nationalist Party.

China is an ancient civilization has passed through many ups and down in its history, but in the last two centuries, it was the victim of foreign aggression, suppression and coercion. The public was desperate and especially the youth were fed up with the ruling party, which proved helpless and incompetent to pull China out of severe crisis. On the other hand, the Russian Revolution in 1917, inspired many youths around the globe and projected an alternate political system based on Marxism. China was also not an exception and youth in China were convinced that Marxism was a solution to many of their problems, or escape from the cruelties of imperialism, capitalism, feudalism and colonialism.

- Advertisement -

Since the early days of the founding of the CPC, it faced many challenges and opposition from Ruling party, the Guo-Min-Dang, and resistance from Western world, but it was the high spirit and strong determination of the CPC, which made for its survival and ensured success after success.

Initially, the CPC worked with the Guo Ming Dang to fight against Japanese aggression, but soon found different objectives and kept on fighting against Japanese aggression alone. After victory against Japan, the CPC launched a civil war to push the Guo Ming Dang out of power and finally liberated China in 1949.

CPC has been the ruling political party in China since its establishment as the People’s Republic of China on 1 October 1949. The CPC is a very well organized, disciplined, and open-minded political party. It was lucky enough to be blessed with visionary and sincere leadership throughout.

During the period of 1949-1978, the CPC under the great leader Chairman Mao Zedong, united the whole nation under one umbrella and on one ideology. This was a mega-achievement, as China was a huge country, had a diverse society, and was a mixture of many ethnic groups or minorities. The major achievement of that era was uniting the nation, and transformation of political systems.

During the time period of 1978-2013, the CPC introduced economic reforms, and the opening up of China to the rest of the world. Pre-1978, the economy was suffering and the nation was hard-hit by the menace of poverty, which reached 88 percent almost. But with the reforms introduced in the agriculture sector only, approximately 500 million people were lifted out of poverty just within six years, from 1978 to 1984. Later reforms in the Industrial, trade, business and other sectors, turned China to the second-largest economy of the whole world. China has emerged as a geopolitical power.

The whole Pakistani nation joins the happy and joyful celebrations of the 100th anniversary of founding the CPEC. Many activities are being organized, and everywhere in China there is an environment as of a festival. The people of Pakistan share the excitement and joys of the celebrations with Chinese brothers and sisters equally and sincerely wish them all the best and good luck in their future endeavours. May the traditional and unique friendship between China and Pakistan to grow further.

Since 2013, CPC has been continuing its struggle under the great leadership of President Xi Jin Ping, who is also the Secretary-General of the CPC and Chairman of the Military Commission. Based on Marxism, Leninism, Mao Ze Dong Thought, and Deng Xiao Ping’s theory, President Xi evolved “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics,” which is the biggest climax of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and an extraordinary contribution to the Party’s development.

- Advertisement -

This critical Thought represents the newest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and is a vital component of the system of theories of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The advancement of the Thought into the Party’s guiding principle is of great political, theoretical and practical significance. All Party members are called to study hard Xi’s “new era” approach in terms of its traditional background, scientific system, and functional requirements.

The approach on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era builds on and further improves Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development. The new Thought brings the understanding of socialism with Chinese characteristics to a new height, and it turns into a new era.

As China enters a new stage of development, the CPC must write a new chapter of the 21st century. That is Marxism with a broader vision to achieve its goals of basically realizing socialist modernization in the first stage from 2020 to 2035, before developing China into a “great modern socialist country” that is “prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful” after another 15 years. The CPC has a history of making the impossible possible. It is expected that the CPC will resolve all-new challenges and succeed in achieving the next goals, and overcome any difficulty in the way to move forward.

Recently, the two biggest achievements of CPC are: “Poverty eradication” and “Defeating COVID-19.” These two achievements has lifted China to new heights and got it recognition as a global power.

The whole Pakistani nation joins the happy and joyful celebrations of the 100th anniversary of founding the CPEC. Many activities are being organized, and everywhere in China there is an environment as of a festival. The people of Pakistan share the excitement and joys of the celebrations with Chinese brothers and sisters equally and sincerely wish them all the best and good luck in their future endeavours. May the traditional and unique friendship between China and Pakistan to grow further.