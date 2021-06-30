Pakistan wants peaceful Afghanistan, good ties with India: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan’s reconciliatory role in Afghanistan has made it clear to the world that the former wants peace.

In a statement on Wednesday, the foreign minister said that Pakistan wants good relations with all its neighbouring countries including India.

Qureshi said unfortunately, in response to the peace offer from Pakistan, India acted unilaterally and took unconstitutional measures on August 5, 2019. He said this Indian illegal action, which created tension in the region, had been rejected by the Pakistan and Kashmiris as well and India is responsible for the current deteriorating situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government have a clear policy on non-interference in internal affairs of any country, including India.

He said, “On the diplomatic front, our position on Kashmir is clear and my letters to the Security Council are on record.” He said Pakistan has been demanding that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council and the aspirations of the Kashmiris. He said that Indian allegations of drone attacks against Pakistan are baseless.

Talking about the situation of Afghanistan, he said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the neighbouring countries and it helped in bringing all stakeholders of Afghan issue on table.

Referring to Pakistan’s position at Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said after implementing 26 points out of 27 points, it is inappropriate to keep Pakistan in the grey list. He said that FATF is a technical forum, not a political forum and India is using this forum for political gains.